Tom Perez was super stoked to see the new Pride flag that was released in Philadelphia earlier this week, because supposedly it promotes solidarity with the LGBTQ community of color.

Gay Twitter wasn’t exactly thrilled with this tweet and told him so.

Brutally.

Dude, it’s a rainbow which means EVERY color.

Every color.

Bingo.

Honestly adding people-specific colors to the rainbow flag only serves to segregate …

Democrats always looking to segregate a group that’s already been segregated.

Go team go. *eye roll*

Clearly he does NOT know the history of the flag.

Looking at the reaction Perez received, the DNC is in trouble. Either they’re completely out of touch with their own base or so full of themselves they can’t see straight … and no, that’s not a pun.

So does this mean Perez was ‘gaysplaining’?

