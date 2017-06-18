Tom Perez was super stoked to see the new Pride flag that was released in Philadelphia earlier this week, because supposedly it promotes solidarity with the LGBTQ community of color.

Gay Twitter wasn’t exactly thrilled with this tweet and told him so.

Brutally.

Great to see this display of solidarity with and pride for the LGBTQ community of color. https://t.co/wITmMFZRzs — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 16, 2017

Dude, it’s a rainbow which means EVERY color.

Every color.

Most sane POC in the LGBTQ+ community understand that this wasn't needed & that the original flag was already inclusive of all races. — Marcus (@maxvus) June 16, 2017

Bingo.

Honestly adding people-specific colors to the rainbow flag only serves to segregate …

If anything, go back to the original. This one just separates us more. — Joseph (@jjarlva) June 16, 2017

Democrats always looking to segregate a group that’s already been segregated.

Go team go. *eye roll*

Tom, do you know the history behind the flag and why those 6 colors were chosen in the first place? #ThisIsWrong — ScottC. (@ScottCarmichae1) June 16, 2017

Clearly he does NOT know the history of the flag.

The original flag was painstakingly hand sewn by its creator for thousands of groups before it was mass produced. It's history needs respect — Jim (@Jim03220219) June 17, 2017

Looking at the reaction Perez received, the DNC is in trouble. Either they’re completely out of touch with their own base or so full of themselves they can’t see straight … and no, that’s not a pun.

So does this mean Perez was ‘gaysplaining’?

