Guy Benson shared a tweetstorm about the reaction he received from a gay Leftist over a photo he posted of himself in a t-shirt on Instagram:

Let me tell you a quick story… 1/ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2017

Yesterday, I attended the Congressional baseball game w/ my cousin, out of solidarity following the horrible shooting. I wore this shirt. 2/ pic.twitter.com/AzD8EfEBRD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2017

Attended in solidarity … keep this in mind as you read his whole story.

I posted the pic on Instagram & added a caption about how wonderfully unifying the event felt. In the comments, a gay leftist chimed in…3/ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2017

Because how dare you feel unified and good about America.

He excoriated me, repeating a common (and unfair: https://t.co/wpVO5Z7WNB) smear that Reagan did nothing about the AIDS epidemic…4/ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2017

Typical. *sigh*

When I replied w/ some facts (I don't claim Reagan's response was perfect or sufficient, esp in hindsight), he called me a "House Negro." 5/ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2017

Well of course. If someone is a gay Conservative they are treated like a traitor which makes zero sense; why would any group that advocates for equality support the idea that any one political ideal ‘owns’ them.

Guy used facts, and the only thing some gay folks on the Left hate more than a gay Conservative is when they use facts.

He also invoked Nazism (prof. Godwin, call your office) & asserted that I only support conservative ideas out of selfish greed. 6/ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2017

Classy.

It's a rarity, but I blocked this person. I'm accustomed to vicious bile from the gay Left, but this was especially exasperating… 7/ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2017

Good for Guy. Life is too damn short NOT to block ugly and hateful people.

Perhaps the tumultuous nature of the week rendered me unusually intolerant of bullshit attacks, esp after defending the Left for 48 hrs. 8/ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2017

Nope. This was a bullsh*t attack regardless of what may or may not have transpired this week.

I'm also absolutely exhausted by the garbage attack that LGBT conservatives are traitorous, "bad gays." Bull. Shit. 9/ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2017

‘Bad gays’. Sorta like how feminists treat Conservative women and how minorities treat black Conservatives. This notion that the Left owns groups of people has been around for decades, and the Right has been fighting against it for decades.

So, a rare block was deployed. I wanted to share how and why it happened. I do hope this nasty, bitter individual finds peace one day… 10/ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2017

Guy is way nicer than we are.

But given my current mood — and with apologies — my message to this person is one of Cheneyesque simplicity: #GFY 😘🌈 END/ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2017

YAAAAAS!

Related:

‘Die painfully, ok?’ Check out the sort of hate mail the ‘peaceful’ Left sends GOP lawmakers (graphic)