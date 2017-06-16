Remind us again which party is the so-called party of hate? And which party is sexist and mean to women?

This piece of hate mail was sent to a FEMALE Republican after the AHCA vote – please be advised the language is very graphic and violent:

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) told Independent Journal Review in February that she had to cancel some of her town halls because of death threats. Tenney, like many GOP lawmakers at the time, turned to social media and phone calls to conduct internet town halls from the safety of her office instead.

‘Hopefully you’ll get what’s coming to you.”

The Left, including the media, has a serious issue on its hands. For months (years), they have claimed the Right is out to get the little guy, to hurt the poor, starve children and of course the latest, let people die without health care.

Is it any wonder one of ‘their own’ took it upon himself to shoot at a large group of Republicans when they are fed this line of hatred 24/7 for votes and clicks?

Scary stuff indeed.

