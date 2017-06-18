Earlier this week, the United Nations discussed making ‘cultural appropriation’ illegal.

No, we’re not kidding.

The UN.

The world has gone mad and this absolutely proves it.

The United Nations may finally make cultural appropriation illegal: https://t.co/ugrlbncnbW pic.twitter.com/GP6PjsRIBj — VICE (@VICE) June 17, 2017

From Vice:

The committee is pushing for three pieces of international law to put sanctions place. This will expand international property regulations to protect indigenous property ranging from designs to language. The UN should “obligate states to create effective criminal and civil enforcement procedures to recognize and prevent the non-consensual taking and illegitimate possession, sale and export of traditional cultural expressions,” James Anaya, dean of law at the University of Colorado, told the committee. Anaya took explicit aim at Urban Outfitters’s aforementioned Navajo line, which resulted in the Navajo Nation slapping the company with a lawsuit in 2012. (The case was eventually settled out of court.)

Almost seems like the UN has too much free time on its hands:

Good thing they're not focused on sex trafficking, female genital mutilation, slavery, corruption. I'd hate to see them waste their time. — Mike (@NeverUMike) June 17, 2017

Lies!! Im going to relax my hair if i want and a white woman can wear braids. Can't nobody tell me different! — Nitahere💋 (@NitahereWhy) June 17, 2017

Telling people how to dress and do their hair is a far cry from freedom.

You'll get my sombrero when you peel it off my cold, dead, head. https://t.co/rvCqjxyEPx — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 18, 2017

Muy bien!

HA HA!!! You make'um funny joke. Me scalp'um dumb SJWs. You have'um nice day. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 18, 2017

Oh boy.

We’re gonna get letters.

This does not look good for the Minnesota Vikings. — John Dahlstrand (@jrdahlst) June 17, 2017

Let’s be honest, not a whole lot does look good for the Minnesota Vikings.

No. They have no authority to make anything illegal. None. — Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) June 18, 2017

"If I like their race, how is that racist?" – Jerry Seinfeld https://t.co/d2LmxqYUkC — 🐙 Fantasy Winner 🐙 (@PlacidiJoe) June 18, 2017

Dude, that’s a racist thing to ask about liking a race being racist.

We think?

Never mind.

E Pluribus Fuckin Unum – metaphorically spray painted on the UN wall. — Richard Tubbs (@pickletoon) June 18, 2017

No more Latin, unless you're Roman. — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) June 18, 2017

*snort*

