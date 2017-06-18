Earlier this week, the United Nations discussed making ‘cultural appropriation’ illegal.

No, we’re not kidding.

The UN.

The world has gone mad and this absolutely proves it.

From Vice:

The committee is pushing for three pieces of international law to put sanctions place. This will expand international property regulations to protect indigenous property ranging from designs to language. The UN should “obligate states to create effective criminal and civil enforcement procedures to recognize and prevent the non-consensual taking and illegitimate possession, sale and export of traditional cultural expressions,” James Anaya, dean of law at the University of Colorado, told the committee. Anaya took explicit aim at Urban Outfitters’s aforementioned Navajo line, which resulted in the Navajo Nation slapping the company with a lawsuit in 2012. (The case was eventually settled out of court.)

Almost seems like the UN has too much free time on its hands:

Telling people how to dress and do their hair is a far cry from freedom.

Muy bien!

Oh boy.

We’re gonna get letters.

Let’s be honest, not a whole lot does look good for the Minnesota Vikings.

Dude, that’s a racist thing to ask about liking a race being racist.

We think?

Never mind.

*snort*

