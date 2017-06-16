Aww yes, another chapter in the Democrats book of, “Do as we say, not as we do.”

Elizabeth Warren seems to think ‘giant corporations’ should somehow be responsible for paying for health care for America.

Giant corporations are squealing for tax cuts – but they're not saying a word about the millions of people about to lose their health care. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 16, 2017

What part of, “it’s not their responsibility to make sure people have health care” does she not understand? Honestly it feels like she gets government confused with corporations, which would sadly explain a LOT.

Not to mention these same tax cuts for the evil rich would likely apply to her … we all know she makes six figures to teach a class at a college.

Hey, maybe she should just write a check and pay for our health care herself?

Wait !? Didn't millions of people lose their healthcare under Ocare? Premiums skyrocketed so they couldn't use it. You mean that healthcare — J/L (@joseph_laurieb) June 16, 2017

Oh yeah, and that tidbit. Funny how Democrats never mention that.

Ridiculous. .it's people who now have choices and are not being penalized & fined. Better loosen that feather handband brain deprived. .😡 — Kate WarRoom Trumper (@KathleenHeasley) June 16, 2017

But giving people choices is SCARY and could mean they don’t have the things the government wants them to have.

Yeah … we don’t get it either.

This week I went to a @WSJ lunch of business execs & told them to their faces: it’s time for you to step up on health care. pic.twitter.com/ndyRHVibof — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 16, 2017

Why? How about it’s time for her and big gov to get out of health care?

Related:

The Audacity of Grope? Joe Biden’s still out there ‘perpetuating rape culture’

The power of SNARK compels you! Ben Shapiro blasts Hillary and the Democrats in 1 FIENDISH tweet