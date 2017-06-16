This guy should be living in a sexual harassment seminar. It's good to be a democrat.

What’s all this, then? Oh, you know. Just Joe Biden being Joe Biden:

Biden surprises grad with kiss on the cheek during selfie video https://t.co/8YMK6erS7i pic.twitter.com/VCFbah6xHP

It was just a regular selfie — until Joe Biden puckered up: https://t.co/k6p3dtagyf pic.twitter.com/1GaMbVrgDQ

More from MSNBC:

In the video, Biden smiles for the camera but then turns to give [Morgan State University graduate Brieana Carter] a tender peck on the cheek. Totally caught off guard, Carter lets out an emphatic scream as the former VP walks away.

…

“He kissed me on the cheek because I’m cute, and because my phone wasn’t working,” said Carter, adding that her father was a bit jealous and wiped her cheek.

The video was met with a positive response all around. One person tweeted, “Never wash that cheek again girl,” and another tweeted, “He meant that.”