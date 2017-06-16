What’s all this, then? Oh, you know. Just Joe Biden being Joe Biden:

More from MSNBC:

In the video, Biden smiles for the camera but then turns to give [Morgan State University graduate Brieana Carter] a tender peck on the cheek. Totally caught off guard, Carter lets out an emphatic scream as the former VP walks away.

“He kissed me on the cheek because I’m cute, and because my phone wasn’t working,” said Carter, adding that her father was a bit jealous and wiped her cheek.

The video was met with a positive response all around. One person tweeted, “Never wash that cheek again girl,” and another tweeted, “He meant that.”

A positive response all around? Hmmm … you could’ve fooled us:

Trending

Why is it that Biden can get away with stuff like this?

Where’s the feminist uproar?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: creepyJoe BidenKISS