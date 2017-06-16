This guy should be living in a sexual harassment seminar.
It's good to be a democrat.
— Anmarie (@LiberalHeretic) June 16, 2017
What’s all this, then? Oh, you know. Just Joe Biden being Joe Biden:
Biden surprises grad with kiss on the cheek during selfie video https://t.co/8YMK6erS7i pic.twitter.com/VCFbah6xHP
— The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2017
It was just a regular selfie — until Joe Biden puckered up: https://t.co/k6p3dtagyf pic.twitter.com/1GaMbVrgDQ
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 16, 2017
More from MSNBC:
In the video, Biden smiles for the camera but then turns to give [Morgan State University graduate Brieana Carter] a tender peck on the cheek. Totally caught off guard, Carter lets out an emphatic scream as the former VP walks away.
…
“He kissed me on the cheek because I’m cute, and because my phone wasn’t working,” said Carter, adding that her father was a bit jealous and wiped her cheek.
The video was met with a positive response all around. One person tweeted, “Never wash that cheek again girl,” and another tweeted, “He meant that.”
A positive response all around? Hmmm … you could’ve fooled us:
Gross. https://t.co/iyjfMnCtSe
— Deus Ex Mushina (@MushKat) June 16, 2017
Gross.
— Consciousness (@DJTknowsbest) June 16, 2017
Gross
— Bryan (@Wstovbry) June 16, 2017
Yuck pic.twitter.com/SeH0wwEmbQ
— marsha (@GrahamCecilia) June 16, 2017
Geez, Joe. https://t.co/JBVy74ju0p
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 16, 2017
Yikes. pic.twitter.com/CgYwMgfi2K
— Suze (@suze109) June 16, 2017
I'm gonna throw up.
— D (@rockybullinkle) June 16, 2017
— Curtis (@FowlCanuck) June 16, 2017
Why does this disgusting man think every woman wants him to touch her?
— Political Momma (@PoliticalMomma1) June 16, 2017
hes constantly perving
— chris (@redfocs) June 16, 2017
Uhhmmmm. . . . . ewww!!! 🤢🤢🤢 Not appropriate, Sir!
— TXSoupgirl (@TXSoupgirl) June 16, 2017
Flippen creepy
— Didi 🌼Hopes (@didi_hopes) June 16, 2017
Okay, that photo is a bit creepy. If I were her… ew…
— Laura (@Laura78703) June 16, 2017
Eewww…He has been seen in a lot of footage touching other women. Disgusting!
— Lynette (@brittandbay) June 16, 2017
Goodbye 2020 presidential bid, we hardly knew ye. What a creep.
— LostHippocampus (@LostHippocampus) June 16, 2017
I like Joe but when I saw this, I thought it was so creepy and inappropriate.
— Kawana #NotMyPres (@inch2high) June 16, 2017
Why is it that Biden can get away with stuff like this?
Did he get written consent? Isn't this rape culture like the left screams about?
— Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) June 16, 2017
Isn't this one of those things the left likes to scream "rape culture" about?
— 📖Sarah The Gypsy📚 (@ToothpasteWords) June 16, 2017
Where’s the feminist uproar?
He kinda can't resist putting his hands and lips on the ladies, can he? Just sayin'…
— Bernie Rominski (@brominski) June 16, 2017
did he get consent or did he just assume someone would want his nasty ass droolin on them https://t.co/Ukxuv046Uc
— PollySpin (@PollySpin) June 16, 2017
Sexual harassment.
— Denny Loggins (@DerpFlannel) June 16, 2017
That's sexual harassment, brotha. #DoubleStandards
— ColbyJack (@jefe_is_back) June 16, 2017
#RapeCulture https://t.co/NWb3FWZXV1
— Burg (@BurgerVonStadt) June 16, 2017
This is the same Joe Biden spearheading an anti-sexual assault campaign. https://t.co/wwqd6Tzvnk
— Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) June 16, 2017
He's never going to stop perpetuating rape culture, is he? https://t.co/Qx5jn9p2Il
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 16, 2017
He'll never be called out for it.
— Dirk Hardpec (@rip_slagcheek) June 16, 2017