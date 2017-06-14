Looking at reported gunman, James Hodgkinson’s letters to the editor, it would imply that he himself was very unhappy with Republicans and an avid Obama supporter.

A few excerpts from his letters, in his own words, via the Belleville News Democrat:

“As for my loving President Obama, I say when people look at the other side, the choice is obvious. I don’t want a president who won’t even keep his money in American banks. I don’t want a president who will lower taxes on the rich and raise them on the other 99 percent.” “These men are trying to buy our country. You know they expect something for all this money. That something is that Mitt Romney and a Republican Congress won’t raise their taxes. We all know that the rich don’t pay enough taxes.” “If the rich paid their fair share of taxes today, we wouldn’t be in this predicament. We need to vote all Republicans out of Congress. We need to demand Congress add 10 or more brackets to the existing tax code. We need 20 brackets to $20 million, and a 60 percent top marginal rate.” “We can get our country back if we all vote the right way.”

“Let’s vote all Republicans out of Congress, and get this country back on track. We need 10 more tax brackets for income over $1 million, $2 million, $3 million, $4 million and $10 million.” ‘These guys are cheating everyone in this country while telling us all the time that they are broke when it is the super rich with all the money.’

“A strong middle class is what a country needs to prosper. The only thing that has trickled down in the last 30 years came from Mitt Romney’s dog.”

