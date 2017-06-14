The name of the suspect in today’s shooting of GOP Rep. Steve Scalise at practice baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, has been released:
News: Shooter named as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill., via @mattzap & @nakashimae https://t.co/3XXR0A6dLl
More information is gradually trickling in.
Here's a photo of the accused shooter in Alexandra, VA. It's from his hometown newspaper. pic.twitter.com/IrtEs06ngS
Here's what we know about James T. Hodgkinson, the alleged suspect in the congressional baseball shooting https://t.co/FZsqLLD1vZ pic.twitter.com/huFISvDWqX
Rep. Jeff Duncan, who spoke to the shooter before the attack, just confirmed to me that this is him. https://t.co/v6dbWW1Okd
Rep. Jeff Duncan also confirming that had a convo with shooter in the parking lot who asked if it was Republicans or Democrats practicing.
And now, Hodgkinson has reportedly died:
POTUS: "The assailant has now died from his injuries”
POTUS says shooter has died from his injuries
POTUS: "The assailant has now died from his injuries… FBI will continue to provide updates."
BREAKING: President Trump addresses Alexandria shooting from White House; confirms shooting suspect is dead https://t.co/HoPKX3KiwW pic.twitter.com/jll3bdujpX
Earlier, WaPo national security correspondent added this interesting detail:
Shooter identified as James Hodgkinson. His social media amounts to extended screed against Trump. https://t.co/6reZSVdUFN
And there’s this from ABC News:
What @abc is learning about alleged shooter, identified as 66-yr-old Illinois man… pic.twitter.com/K3HBC3UK1d
Now, images from what is purportedly the suspect’s Facebook page are circulating:
The Alexandria shooter has been named as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, IL. Here's his Facebook page. https://t.co/7zeVzkd9Nd pic.twitter.com/IDBlT9F0m5
From the alleged shooter's FB page. pic.twitter.com/t3aPjS92ns
Alleged shooter's views of the president. pic.twitter.com/ckvu446pzP
Facebook post from alleged shooter: "It's Time to Destroy Trump & Co." pic.twitter.com/rviE5zrueb
Well, damn. https://t.co/qL79fejDYp pic.twitter.com/FzaRl4fiqQ
Shooter named as James T. Hodgkinson. His social media paints a picture. https://t.co/ancq8j3M8g pic.twitter.com/Y9NAMuaydN
Paper lists gumnman's Facebook page memberships–>https://t.co/bXspiiXU4M pic.twitter.com/CO3tJUjIH4
Shooter is a huge Bernie supporter…. @BrianRoss immediately searches through Tea Party membership rolls.. https://t.co/jFKz7mFtGa pic.twitter.com/eLZZnvjB3P
Yikes.
We may never know his motivation https://t.co/I8FOmaJW9n
Update:
NEW: @SenSanders set to deliver stmt on floor. Was informed shooter apparently volunteered on campaign, is "sickened by this despicable act" pic.twitter.com/mHEhHwRhby
Strong statement https://t.co/3sqh2w4FJY
Good for him. https://t.co/FYhlZpBbSZ
Here’s video:
Sen. Sanders says suspected shooter reportedly volunteered on his campaign: "I am sickened by this despicable act…I condemn this action." pic.twitter.com/KDvnKRca8m
