The name of the suspect in today’s shooting of GOP Rep. Steve Scalise at practice baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, has been released:

More information is gradually trickling in.

Here's a photo of the accused shooter in Alexandra, VA. It's from his hometown newspaper. pic.twitter.com/IrtEs06ngS — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) June 14, 2017

Here's what we know about James T. Hodgkinson, the alleged suspect in the congressional baseball shooting https://t.co/FZsqLLD1vZ pic.twitter.com/huFISvDWqX — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 14, 2017

Rep. Jeff Duncan, who spoke to the shooter before the attack, just confirmed to me that this is him. https://t.co/v6dbWW1Okd — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) June 14, 2017

Rep. Jeff Duncan also confirming that had a convo with shooter in the parking lot who asked if it was Republicans or Democrats practicing. — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) June 14, 2017

And now, Hodgkinson has reportedly died:

POTUS: "The assailant has now died from his injuries” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 14, 2017

POTUS says shooter has died from his injuries — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 14, 2017

POTUS: "The assailant has now died from his injuries… FBI will continue to provide updates." — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 14, 2017

BREAKING: President Trump addresses Alexandria shooting from White House; confirms shooting suspect is dead https://t.co/HoPKX3KiwW pic.twitter.com/jll3bdujpX — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 14, 2017

Earlier, WaPo national security correspondent added this interesting detail:

Shooter identified as James Hodgkinson. His social media amounts to extended screed against Trump. https://t.co/6reZSVdUFN — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) June 14, 2017

And there’s this from ABC News:

What @abc is learning about alleged shooter, identified as 66-yr-old Illinois man… pic.twitter.com/K3HBC3UK1d — Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) June 14, 2017

Now, images from what is purportedly the suspect’s Facebook page are circulating:

The Alexandria shooter has been named as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, IL. Here's his Facebook page. https://t.co/7zeVzkd9Nd pic.twitter.com/IDBlT9F0m5 — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 14, 2017

From the alleged shooter's FB page. pic.twitter.com/t3aPjS92ns — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 14, 2017

Alleged shooter's views of the president. pic.twitter.com/ckvu446pzP — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 14, 2017

Facebook post from alleged shooter: "It's Time to Destroy Trump & Co." pic.twitter.com/rviE5zrueb — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 14, 2017

Shooter named as James T. Hodgkinson. His social media paints a picture. https://t.co/ancq8j3M8g pic.twitter.com/Y9NAMuaydN — Ian Essling (@ianessling) June 14, 2017

Shooter is a huge Bernie supporter…. @BrianRoss immediately searches through Tea Party membership rolls.. https://t.co/jFKz7mFtGa pic.twitter.com/eLZZnvjB3P — ¡El Sooopèrr! ن (@SooperMexican) June 14, 2017

Yikes.

We may never know his motivation https://t.co/I8FOmaJW9n — Mat (@sunnyright) June 14, 2017

***

Update:

NEW: @SenSanders set to deliver stmt on floor. Was informed shooter apparently volunteered on campaign, is "sickened by this despicable act" pic.twitter.com/mHEhHwRhby — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) June 14, 2017

Here’s video: