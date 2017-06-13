Awww, poor Keith.

Earlier today, Twitchy reported that Stephen King had been blocked by Donald Trump … because it’s 2017 and for whatever reason, that’s relevant. Keith Olbermann must have felt inadequate seeing King’s tweet because gosh, Trump won’t block him, even though his timeline is a Trump bitchfest 24/7.

And Keith thought it was a good idea to ask people what he’s doing wrong?

Keith is just not relevant enough for a Trump block.

Ha!

Yes, Trump probably does find Olbermann amusing.

Dance monkey, dance!

OUCH!

Would love to see that, Trump asking Keith who he is again?

*popcorn*

