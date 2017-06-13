Awww, poor Keith.

He hasn't gotten me yet. I'm clearly doing something wrong. Suggestions? https://t.co/orB9lRd5JY — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 13, 2017

Earlier today, Twitchy reported that Stephen King had been blocked by Donald Trump … because it’s 2017 and for whatever reason, that’s relevant. Keith Olbermann must have felt inadequate seeing King’s tweet because gosh, Trump won’t block him, even though his timeline is a Trump bitchfest 24/7.

And Keith thought it was a good idea to ask people what he’s doing wrong?

You're irrelevant Keith! SAD!!! — Paul D. (@pdon115) June 13, 2017

Keith is just not relevant enough for a Trump block.

Ha!

@StephenKing I'm astonished that Olbermann hasn't been blocked. Maybe he likes you. — Joe Vernon (@JrocVernon) June 13, 2017

Yes, Trump probably does find Olbermann amusing.

Dance monkey, dance!

He's just not that in to you anymore. Bruh, you're not that important. — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 13, 2017

He'd probably need to know who you are first, and then actually care. — Ghost Musket (@Patriot_Musket) June 13, 2017

OUCH!

Would love to see that, Trump asking Keith who he is again?

Your opinion needs to mean something to him. Your opinion doesn't even matter to your own audience. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/wvj3bY0RYA — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) June 13, 2017

Maybe he's filtering for "douchebag", so he doesn't see your tweets. https://t.co/Hn7v1YcXoe — 2017 Unicorn (@Tryxt3rocks) June 13, 2017

*popcorn*

Related:

‘I may have to kill myself’: Drama queen Stephen King has a sad over Trump’s Twitter