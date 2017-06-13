Finally, a Stephen King story with an ending. https://t.co/PVOKjUo0cI — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 13, 2017

How do you get people’s attention when they couldn’t care less about you? These days, complaining about Donald Trump seems to do the trick. So that’s what Stephen King is doing:

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

Fortunately for him, J.K. Rowling is willing to help a sister out:

I still have access. I'll DM them to you. https://t.co/MhibEYDBTg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2017

That’s nice.

Also, come on, man.

What a stupid world we live in pic.twitter.com/7Tt3MxzfYo — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 13, 2017

No kidding.

Things have not gotten as stupid as they are going to get — John Tabin (@johntabin) August 11, 2015

By the way, Stephen:

Log out of Twitter. You can read them once logged out. https://t.co/zdB07hY4BB — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 13, 2017

But where’s the drama in that?

Or…you could look at his Twitter w/o being logged in. So dumb, public show. — Sara (@BGCNRS) June 13, 2017

Stephen King making a dumb, public show of something? Yeah, that sounds about right.