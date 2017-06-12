Notice the ONE teensy detail HuffPost leaves out of their pretty #OrlandoUnitedDay gif …

Today marks one year since 49 people — mostly queer people of color — were killed at Pulse nightclub #OrlandoUnitedDay pic.twitter.com/Bj0t92V894 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 12, 2017

Which is probably why Linda Sarsour shared it. If they’d been honest about why these folks were killed instead of exploiting them in death to play identity politics, Sarsour would NEVER have shared it.

Either she completely lacks self-awareness or she’s just that ignorant of what she stands for.

On this day, I remember the innocent lives lost, the survivors, the families of #PulseShooting victims. We will never forget. #EqualityMarch — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 11, 2017

Maybe a little of both.

Hey Linda, how about condemning Omar’s actions carried out in the name of ISLAM?

We will never forget, either.

I'll never forget solidarity of #LGBTQIA communities & leaders after #PulseShooting. They didn't allow people to divide us. #EqualityMarch — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 11, 2017

As she works to divide Americans based on her own agenda and narrative.

And the Left is too busy shaking fists at Trump to figure her out.

Linda Sarsour has no business lecturing Americans on how we treat the LGBT community. My latest @heatstreet:https://t.co/K7rGPWh2Wf — Joe Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 12, 2017

A to the men.

TBH, she has no business lecturing Americans on anything. She turns lemonade into lemons at every corner. Yet she is deified by the left — kayjay (@gatorkjh6) June 12, 2017

Indeed.

