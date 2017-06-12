It’s seriously like the Left witnessed a different tragedy last June at the Pulse club in Orlando; all of these articles pushing narratives that blame homophobia and racism with no mention of the reason Omar Mateen HIMSELF gave for shooting dozens of innocent people.

Islam.

The New York Times has been exceptionally annoying today:

“Why me, and why did this happen?” One year after the Pulse shooting, a victim is still searching for answers. https://t.co/55bchtLZGA — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 12, 2017

Huh? Mateen told the world WHY he was doing it …

Because loser Islamist nutjobs unnacountably run free. There, answered. https://t.co/YTDSRwTZr3 — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) June 12, 2017

Boom.

Harsh but honest and real.

Maybe if we in general were this harsh in all dealings with Islamic Terror people would start waking up .

Then again, it is the media and the Left we’re talking about here.

The answer is crystal clear. There is no mystery here at all.

You can thank radical Islam. pic.twitter.com/eNztoJYiFk — Brian B👌🏻 (@acebb20) June 12, 2017

Not a gay thing.

Nope.

Because Muslim terrorists are intolerant barbarians. — Anmarie (@LiberalHeretic) June 12, 2017

Something like that, yup.

You published an entire article about something I could answer in one word. — We Are Negan (@NeganWins) June 12, 2017

Dude, it’s the New York Times … you surprised?

Islamic soldier. How much clearer could Mateen have been, folks?

Related:

PATHETIC: WaPo shredded for what’s missing from Pulse attack remembrance