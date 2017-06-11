Well this is disconcerting.
So today #blacklivesmatter stopped the D.C. Pride parade. pic.twitter.com/tFlhfLPcIO
— Fras (@DangerCW) June 10, 2017
“Hey hey, ho ho. These racist cops have got to go.”
K.
It’s seriously like one group has to out-victim the other … just like all progressives they will eventually start eating one another.
After all, there can only be ONE victim of evil white straight people, right?
Intersectional af https://t.co/sXPKIMqLKr
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 11, 2017
So is Black Lives Matter, bigoted or Equality March, racist? This is SO confusing.
Why can’t we all just get along?
Ha!
When two groups on the same side of the political spectrum conflict with each other. The left is crumbling from within #libtards
— Connor O'Brien (@Planeman95) June 11, 2017
But you gotta admit, that's one sweet police car
— John Comer (@chickandchuck1) June 11, 2017
Dude. Right?
— Jared Summers (@Jared_Summers) June 11, 2017
HA HA HA.
It's a tolerance off
— Joseph Teklits (@joe_boots) June 11, 2017
Or is it a victim off?
