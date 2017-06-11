At this point we’re not sure which is the bigger parody, the guy parodying Sean Spicer on purpose or the Left in general who has become an absolute joke with all of their meaningless marches that are really just bitchfests with streamers and posters.

So while we cringed a little reading this tweet, it’s more a reflection of the Left than the account itself or Trump:

Please ignore the government agents at today's events, we're trying to determine how big the concentration camps need to be#EqualityMarch — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 11, 2017

How many times have we heard that Pence will gather gays up and put them in camps? Or that Trump is literally Hitler.

Which would be a joke to most normal sane people, but sadly to the crazies on the Left … they believe this crap.

This is not the real Sean Spicer! Please report this fake! — DEAN_GRAHAM RET SSG (@DeanGrahamUSA) June 11, 2017

REPORT HIM HE’S EVIL.

Good gravy.

It’s a joke, man.

Nancy Pelosi told me pic.twitter.com/PG1IoP8Y7S — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 11, 2017

Fearmongering. FIFY.

And he doesn’t think the president is headed in that direction, the people marching for no reason today do.

Plenty of room at Gitmo. #ThanksObama 😅 — Harriet Baldwin🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) June 11, 2017

OUCH.

ANOTHER march?!?! These people sure do like walking around, screaming… and being ignored. — Dale Shackleford (@DShackIII) June 11, 2017

With posters, don’t forget the posters.

His tweet even brought out other parodies, who aren’t nearly as original or funny but hey, whatcha gonna do? They can’t all be winners.

I have the best supporters. They love to joke about the holocaust but are still willing to piss their pants over Kathy Griffin. #TrumpBoner — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldCon) June 11, 2017

Mocking people for accusing Trump of being Hitler is a far cry from some crazy, progressive comedian holding up a bloodied, severed head of the president.

But you be you, parody.

Bonus tweet that hammers home his joke about Americans marching for equality:

Pride parade in Tehran today pic.twitter.com/syVNf21sHM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 11, 2017

Are you sure? I think that might be Syria's woman's march led by Sarsour — Christian White (@CWCanadianRight) June 11, 2017

And curtain.

