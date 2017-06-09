CNN confirms the network has parted ways with Reza Aslan, who has a history of posting profane, anti-Trump tweets.

CNN spokeswoman confirms that the network has parted ways with @RezaAslan, who posted profane anti-Trump tweets. Story coming shortly — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2017

Season 2 of Aslan's "Believer" series was in the works. But CNN "decided to not move forward with production." He's about to issue statement — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2017

Via CNN:

The network said Friday that it has “decided to not move forward with production” on Aslan’s “Believer” series. Season one of “Believer” premiered in March. Season two was announced at an event for advertisers in mid-May. Aslan’s production company had already started working on the new episodes. But the network decided to break off the production relationship after Aslan called President Trump a piece of excrement, using an expletive, last Saturday.

Aslan’s statement is as follows:

My statement about the cancellation of #Believer pic.twitter.com/ITtXAyQwd5 — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 9, 2017

Notice all of the ‘digs’ about how successful he thinks his show was.

Too bad he had to tweet horrible things at the president …

And his show was about tolerance?

Hrm.

Corey Lewandowksi left the Trump campaign under a cloud after manhandling a woman, then got a job at CNN. This policy appears flawed. — John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 9, 2017

Issues with CNN? Could be.

Really not in love with this trend of firing ppl for tweets. Can discipline and take action other ways. https://t.co/GbbGNKkkC8 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 9, 2017

CNN has had a run of network personalities acting in ways that suggest a trend, a culture problem at the network. They can't fire everyone. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 9, 2017

Griffin, Aslan …

Definitely sounds like a trend and a serious issue at CNN.

And with far too many media outlets today.

Related.

Coward! Reza Aslan deletes UGLY tweet about Donald Trump Jr. (but screenshots are FOREVER)

HUH? CNN releases statement on Reza Aslan, and in true CNN fashion, it just reads like fake news

Reza Aslan Twitchy coverage