After Reza Aslan tweeted out horrible things about President Trump, and his past tweets about the Trumps came back to haunt him, CNN released a statement …
Well, we think it’s a statement but it doesn’t really do much but confuse the Hell out of people.
Which sounds just like CNN, right?
CNN statement: (1/2): Reza Aslan is not a CNN employee, but does host a series on the network. We are pleased that he has apologized…
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 4, 2017
CNN statement on Reza Aslan (2/2)… "We are pleased he has apologized for his tweets. That kind of discourse is never appropriate."
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 4, 2017
Wait, what?
If he’s not a CNN employee, why is CNN making a statement?
Wait what…? Not an employee but host a show. Im confused.
— Justin Vance (@JustinVance9314) June 4, 2017
Right? What are we missing here?
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 4, 2017
YAAAS! We love this response … perfect.
The man hired by CNN to host a CNN show is not a CNN employee?? https://t.co/S64RobByu3
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 5, 2017
Apparently being hired by CNN to host a show on CNN, even though CNN released a statement on this guy, doesn’t make him an employee of CNN.
Fake news anyone?
And they wonder why we hate them.
