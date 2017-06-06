After Reza Aslan tweeted out horrible things about President Trump, and his past tweets about the Trumps came back to haunt him, CNN released a statement …

Well, we think it’s a statement but it doesn’t really do much but confuse the Hell out of people.

Which sounds just like CNN, right?

CNN statement: (1/2): Reza Aslan is not a CNN employee, but does host a series on the network. We are pleased that he has apologized… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 4, 2017

CNN statement on Reza Aslan (2/2)… "We are pleased he has apologized for his tweets. That kind of discourse is never appropriate." — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 4, 2017

Wait, what?

If he’s not a CNN employee, why is CNN making a statement?

Wait what…? Not an employee but host a show. Im confused. — Justin Vance (@JustinVance9314) June 4, 2017

Right? What are we missing here?

… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 4, 2017

YAAAS! We love this response … perfect.

The man hired by CNN to host a CNN show is not a CNN employee?? https://t.co/S64RobByu3 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 5, 2017

Apparently being hired by CNN to host a show on CNN, even though CNN released a statement on this guy, doesn’t make him an employee of CNN.

Fake news anyone?

And they wonder why we hate them.

