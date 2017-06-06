Kathy Griffin owes Reza Aslan a beer … seriously. He has all but outdone her stupid with his filthy hate tweets about the president and his family; notice we’re not hearing too much about her anymore. Probably no coincidence both of them have a connection with CNN.

But maybe, just maybe, Reza figured out his tweets were bad news because after the media (including Twitchy) started covering them, they suddenly started to disappear.

Luckily for us (but not for him) screenshots are FOREVER:

Well that’s not very nice, Reza.

"I lost my cool and responded to him in a derogatory fashion. That's not like me." Bless your heart, @rezaaslan. pic.twitter.com/MRSC0vu3bB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 5, 2017

More tweets that appear to have been deleted, like there was some sort of ‘Delete Fairy’ fluttering around Reza’s timeline.

That or the coward deleted them all.

We’re guessing the latter.