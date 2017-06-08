Today’s Comey testimony has really been nothing more than a bunch of pandering from Democrats HOPING they can get something useful from him to magically impeach Trump.

Seriously, the amount of kissing up and false admiration is just nauseating.

Coulter saw it:

Comey lives for this: "America needs more like you." — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 8, 2017

“America needs more like you.”

Huh, were Democrats saying this back in October when they were screeching for him to be fired? Seems we recall them all but asking for his head!

Suddenly he’s a convenient political ally in their eyes, so his status changed.

And really, Senator Feinstein?

Did @SenFeinstein actually say "you're big and you're strong?" You guys… — Ben (@BenHowe) June 8, 2017

It gets worse.

Comey repeatedly refers to himself as cowardly, which only adds to his strength. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) June 8, 2017

“Mr. Comey, were you strong enough to lift the cloud.”

“[stifled sob] No." — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 8, 2017

Shameless, the lot of ’em.

