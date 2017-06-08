Today’s Comey testimony has really been nothing more than a bunch of pandering from Democrats HOPING they can get something useful from him to magically impeach Trump.
Seriously, the amount of kissing up and false admiration is just nauseating.
Coulter saw it:
“America needs more like you.”
Huh, were Democrats saying this back in October when they were screeching for him to be fired? Seems we recall them all but asking for his head!
Suddenly he’s a convenient political ally in their eyes, so his status changed.
And really, Senator Feinstein?
It gets worse.
Shameless, the lot of ’em.
