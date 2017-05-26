Yesterday Twitchy reported on the latest and most damning undercover footage of Planned Parenthood released by The Center for Medical progress. This footage is the worst yet as shot after shot of women laughing about the problems they face aborting babies flashes across the screen; one woman even quietly admitting how difficult it is to tear a fetus apart.

Ted Cruz has had enough.

We shouldn’t give public money to an organization that knowingly kills babies & traffics their body parts. #DefundPP https://t.co/ZxVl7u3CVE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 26, 2017

PREACH!

Here’s the footage if you can bear it; as this editor stated yesterday, she could not watch the entire thing without crying.

New undercover video shows abortionists admitting things they'd never say in public: https://t.co/8sMG8QJMg0 pic.twitter.com/yX8YWIDsoF — National Review (@NRO) May 26, 2017

We need all the life warriors we can get – especially warriors on the Hill.

And as predicted, the trolls were all over Ted’s tweet:

@tedcruz Your dad shouldn't have killed JFK either — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) May 26, 2017

This one even has a blue checkmark – we see you, Twitter.

@tedcruz Translation – dont have abortions, because there won't be any kids left to kill with our health care bill. — Peter Phillips (@Rati0nality) May 26, 2017

May qualify for the dumbest tweet of the day … it’s still early yet though.

@tedcruz This is absurd. PP provides a wide variety of services to women in need, not just abortions, or trafficking. PP helps people. — Adam J. Matlock (@AdamJMatlock) May 26, 2017

Adam here has had a bunch of pap smears, clearly.

Yeah, we just can’t.

All we can at this point is … defund Planned Parenthood.

