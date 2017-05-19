Thursday on Twitter, Senator Ted Cruz took part in Free Beacon’s “caption contest” of a hilarious photo of Ben Sasse and Chuck Schumer:

Ted’s tweet broke Twitter and won the caption contest … apparently it also ruined the romper for men (can we get an amen!?)

They say this like it’s a bad thing.

Have you seen the Romphim for men?

Here:

Seriously, who thought these things were a good idea?

GQ apparently.

Heh.

We think it makes Ted Cruz look like a boss, but we’re biased.

Right!

Indeed they don’t.

Even the word romper sounds like something a man should AVOID.

Romper.

Yes.

