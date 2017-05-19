Thursday on Twitter, Senator Ted Cruz took part in Free Beacon’s “caption contest” of a hilarious photo of Ben Sasse and Chuck Schumer:

"So anyway, it’s a romper for guys and it’s called the RompHim and I just ordered two." https://t.co/6BNDNZRqrb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2017

Ted’s tweet broke Twitter and won the caption contest … apparently it also ruined the romper for men (can we get an amen!?)

Breaking: Ted Cruz has already ruined rompers for men https://t.co/onKljteJ3H pic.twitter.com/NSsLtKX3lB — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 18, 2017

They say this like it’s a bad thing.

Have you seen the Romphim for men?

Here:

Introducing the RompHim! Also known as the "Why I'm Still Single." pic.twitter.com/ZSDADtB7vB — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) May 19, 2017

The "RompHim" is the most effective form of contraception ever produced. https://t.co/FJMXaPgNbN pic.twitter.com/xd5dqM09KP — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) May 18, 2017

Seriously, who thought these things were a good idea?

GQ apparently.

Heh.

And you think this somehow makes him look bad? https://t.co/8Tz84DjOeg — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2017

We think it makes Ted Cruz look like a boss, but we’re biased.

"Stupid Ted Cruz ruined ebola. Now no one can have any fun" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2017

Right!

@redsteeze Not all heroes wear capes. — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) May 19, 2017

Indeed they don’t.

@GQMagazine Rompers were never for "men." They're for emasculated, pliant males. — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) May 19, 2017

Even the word romper sounds like something a man should AVOID.

Romper.

@GQMagazine Ted Cruz: the hero we need. — Tim (@tbleeper) May 19, 2017

Yes.

@GQMagazine Were rompers for men ever a good idea? No. — DizzyBritches (@BelmarCPA) May 19, 2017

