Thursday on Twitter, Senator Ted Cruz took part in Free Beacon’s “caption contest” of a hilarious photo of Ben Sasse and Chuck Schumer:
Caption Contest pic.twitter.com/Q2DTt4ZRXv
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 18, 2017
"So anyway, it’s a romper for guys and it’s called the RompHim and I just ordered two." https://t.co/6BNDNZRqrb
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2017
Ted’s tweet broke Twitter and won the caption contest … apparently it also ruined the romper for men (can we get an amen!?)
Breaking: Ted Cruz has already ruined rompers for men https://t.co/onKljteJ3H pic.twitter.com/NSsLtKX3lB
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 18, 2017
They say this like it’s a bad thing.
Have you seen the Romphim for men?
Here:
Introducing the RompHim!
Also known as the "Why I'm Still Single." pic.twitter.com/ZSDADtB7vB
— Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) May 19, 2017
The "RompHim" is the most effective form of contraception ever produced. https://t.co/FJMXaPgNbN pic.twitter.com/xd5dqM09KP
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) May 18, 2017
Seriously, who thought these things were a good idea?
GQ apparently.
Heh.
And you think this somehow makes him look bad? https://t.co/8Tz84DjOeg
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2017
We think it makes Ted Cruz look like a boss, but we’re biased.
"Stupid Ted Cruz ruined ebola. Now no one can have any fun"
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2017
Right!
@redsteeze Not all heroes wear capes.
— Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) May 19, 2017
Indeed they don’t.
@GQMagazine Rompers were never for "men."
They're for emasculated, pliant males.
— D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) May 19, 2017
Even the word romper sounds like something a man should AVOID.
Romper.
@GQMagazine Ted Cruz: the hero we need.
— Tim (@tbleeper) May 19, 2017
Yes.
@GQMagazine Were rompers for men ever a good idea? No.
— DizzyBritches (@BelmarCPA) May 19, 2017
@GQMagazine Did you just say rompers…for men? pic.twitter.com/ZTai5pK05U
— Based Submariner🇺🇸 (@BerrinAndro) May 19, 2017
