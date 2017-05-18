Twitter can be one of the most challenging and annoying things on the planet … trust us, we cover it every day.

But every once in awhile a photo or a tweet comes along that reminds you that Twitter can be an awesomely fun place.

Like this photo-tweet Senator Ben Sasse shared earlier today:

holy moly – it looks like @SenSchumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding… pic.twitter.com/gUucsKYvmm — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 18, 2017

Such a great reminder that these folks are human, and SOME of them even have a sense of humor.

Thankfully the Free Beacon took the photo and called for a caption contest online, and the results were HILARIOUS. Here are some of our favorites:

@FreeBeacon “This is the second time I told him not to sit up there! Do something about it Tom, or else.” — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 18, 2017

Sasse is clearly out of control.

Heh.

@FreeBeacon Schumer: Have you guys heard about romphims? Cotton & Sasse: …. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 18, 2017

Schumer has ordered TWO of them!

@FreeBeacon @BenSasse Harambe's ghost does not like what he sees. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 18, 2017

@FreeBeacon "Pictured: Author of 'The Vanishing American Adult.'" — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) May 18, 2017

@FreeBeacon Chuck: "I told you those last two shots where a bad idea" @BenSasse "yup"

Tom: "Ben whose shorts are those?"

Ben: "I have no clue" — Colin Smillie (@TheColinSmillie) May 18, 2017

@FreeBeacon "No leaks. . . . This is how we know we’re a real family here.” — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 18, 2017

Even Representative Swalwell got in on it … EL OH EL.

@FreeBeacon "No, you UNCROSS your fingers, then CROSS your legs, like this. That's the signal. That's when we go. Oh and @SenSasse can't wear shorts." — Rick Canton (@RickCanton) May 18, 2017

@FreeBeacon So this one time, at band camp…. — Honky Tonk Jew (@HonkyTonkJew) May 18, 2017

Eeek!

@FreeBeacon "I have confirmed Trump did get two scoops of ice cream. We need a special prosecutor for this case." — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) May 18, 2017

Oh no, don’t give them any ideas.

@FreeBeacon "They took the bar, the whole f—ing bar." — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) May 18, 2017

That's the second time I was ruffied https://t.co/YsArdOXDlu — Dan Wright (@TexasSpecial1) May 18, 2017

Not a good visual.

"Two hookers for the price of one! But Spitzer haggled, so he got shafted." https://t.co/aYrqsZgmfg — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 18, 2017

*dead*

If the disheveled guy in red shorts can write a book, so can I. @BenSasse https://t.co/XQTUhZ8pzh — Michael Hull (@hulley22) May 18, 2017

@joshtpm Gotta hand it to @BenSasse, it's smart to have his lawyer there while he's dealing weed to the other Senators. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) May 18, 2017

Sasse himself even captioned the photo he sorta captioned earlier when posting the original photo.

I thought we were off the record https://t.co/GRcEX6SOQp — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 18, 2017

Never.