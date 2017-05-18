Twitter can be one of the most challenging and annoying things on the planet … trust us, we cover it every day.
But every once in awhile a photo or a tweet comes along that reminds you that Twitter can be an awesomely fun place.
Like this photo-tweet Senator Ben Sasse shared earlier today:
holy moly – it looks like @SenSchumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding…
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 18, 2017
Such a great reminder that these folks are human, and SOME of them even have a sense of humor.
Caption Contest pic.twitter.com/Q2DTt4ZRXv
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 18, 2017
Thankfully the Free Beacon took the photo and called for a caption contest online, and the results were HILARIOUS. Here are some of our favorites:
@FreeBeacon “This is the second time I told him not to sit up there! Do something about it Tom, or else.”
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 18, 2017
Sasse is clearly out of control.
Heh.
@FreeBeacon Schumer: Have you guys heard about romphims?
Cotton & Sasse: ….
— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 18, 2017
Schumer has ordered TWO of them!
@FreeBeacon @BenSasse Harambe's ghost does not like what he sees.
— Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 18, 2017
@FreeBeacon "Pictured: Author of 'The Vanishing American Adult.'"
— Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) May 18, 2017
@FreeBeacon Chuck: "I told you those last two shots where a bad idea" @BenSasse "yup"
Tom: "Ben whose shorts are those?"
Ben: "I have no clue"
— Colin Smillie (@TheColinSmillie) May 18, 2017
@finsinner_dc @TheColinSmillie @FreeBeacon @BenSasse “Why is the couch in the front yard?"
— Ben (@BenHowe) May 18, 2017
@FreeBeacon "No leaks. . . . This is how we know we’re a real family here.”
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 18, 2017
Even Representative Swalwell got in on it … EL OH EL.
@FreeBeacon "No, you UNCROSS your fingers, then CROSS your legs, like this. That's the signal. That's when we go. Oh and @SenSasse can't wear shorts."
— Rick Canton (@RickCanton) May 18, 2017
@FreeBeacon So this one time, at band camp….
— Honky Tonk Jew (@HonkyTonkJew) May 18, 2017
Eeek!
@FreeBeacon "I have confirmed Trump did get two scoops of ice cream. We need a special prosecutor for this case."
— Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) May 18, 2017
Oh no, don’t give them any ideas.
@FreeBeacon "They took the bar, the whole f—ing bar."
— John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) May 18, 2017
@FreeBeacon @MitchBehna Dude…It's puff, puff, pass…you hoggin' all the weed
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) May 18, 2017
That's the second time I was ruffied https://t.co/YsArdOXDlu
— Dan Wright (@TexasSpecial1) May 18, 2017
Not a good visual.
"Two hookers for the price of one! But Spitzer haggled, so he got shafted." https://t.co/aYrqsZgmfg
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 18, 2017
*dead*
If the disheveled guy in red shorts can write a book, so can I. @BenSasse https://t.co/XQTUhZ8pzh
— Michael Hull (@hulley22) May 18, 2017
@joshtpm Gotta hand it to @BenSasse, it's smart to have his lawyer there while he's dealing weed to the other Senators.
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) May 18, 2017
Sasse himself even captioned the photo he sorta captioned earlier when posting the original photo.
I thought we were off the record https://t.co/GRcEX6SOQp
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 18, 2017
Never.