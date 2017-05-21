Former Obama administration officials are inadvertently invoking a lot of bad memories. First, Hillary shared an awkward video that backfired hilariously. Now, David Axelrod reminds everyone of the feckless attempt at world leadership by his former boss.

I sat in a gilded hall at Cairo University eight years ago and heard a president courageously stand up to extremism and FOR human rights. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 21, 2017

Yeah, we remember the speech and what subsequently ensued in the Middle East.

Serious question: how'd that story end (re: extremism)? https://t.co/ZNB75aCBYg — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 21, 2017

The result of that mush mouth speech by then President Obama was MORE TERROR. Thanks for reminding us David. https://t.co/tmk8xzgUrC — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) May 21, 2017

…and that speech led to the Islamist overthrow of Gaddafi, the rebellion in Syria, and the brief Islamist MB rule in Egypt. Proud? https://t.co/ivebQVWUZs — Niccolo Salo (@SaloForum) May 21, 2017

With the Muslim Brotherhood as special guests! https://t.co/2PQys7BvE3 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 21, 2017

Come on Mr. Axelrod, he surrendered to the Muslim Brotherhood and abdicated his authority to lead the world. He said it "Lead from behind" https://t.co/dWQDbRbgvK — Tim Gabriel (@EA_TimGabriel) May 21, 2017

How 'bout that Iran deal? https://t.co/Vt2DaU8llp — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) May 21, 2017

I sat in my living room as a president lied, gave Iran billions, sat back as Saudi destroyed Yemen & said there was no more gas in Syria. https://t.co/J5f2gHMY2Y — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) May 21, 2017

And we got ISIS. That's ISIL to you. https://t.co/GSY739Jb45 — TXIndependent1836 (@TXIndepndnt1836) May 21, 2017

Other former Obama administration officials should take a hint. The best thing for every one of them to do is remain completely silent when it comes to what Trump is doing in the Middle East. The failures of the last eight years are remembered by a lot of Americans.