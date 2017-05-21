Former Obama administration officials are inadvertently invoking a lot of bad memories. First, Hillary shared an awkward video that backfired hilariously. Now, David Axelrod reminds everyone of the feckless attempt at world leadership by his former boss.

Yeah, we remember the speech and what subsequently ensued in the Middle East.

Trending

Other former Obama administration officials should take a hint. The best thing for every one of them to do is remain completely silent when it comes to what Trump is doing in the Middle East. The failures of the last eight years are remembered by a lot of Americans.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDavid AxelrodMiddle Eastmuslim brotherhood