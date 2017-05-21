Hillary Clinton only pops out of her wooded grassy cave every once in awhile to make a silly speech about misogyny or tweet something foolish … it’s a rare sighting so when it happens we try and capture it.

Like this tweet about a video she posted that made her burst out laughing:

I burst out laughing when I saw this video this morning. Hope it brightens your day. https://t.co/CEcdoaQUuC — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 19, 2017

Sorry but the idea of anything bursting from this woman is terrifying.

But hey, she hopes it brightens your day.

Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice… A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16): pic.twitter.com/JAAHaqKFoa — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 19, 2017

Ha ha ha.

Remember way back then, when Hillary hadn’t lost to the most unpopular candidate (other than her) in history? Good times.

You know what actually brightens our day though?

Not as hard as I laughed watching the election returns last year and imagining your face @HillaryClinton https://t.co/5kz12VqbDE — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) May 19, 2017

@HillaryClinton The thought of knowing that you'll never be president brightens my day. — Mara 🇺🇸 (@SaltyCentrist) May 20, 2017

Bingo.

