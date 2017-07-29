This post from Reddit has gone viral and was trending in D.C. last night claiming that Sen. John McCain was playing some sort of 4-D chess with everyone and that his “yes” vote to proceed to debate coupled with his “no” vote on the bill killed any chance that reconciliation could be used in the future to pass a different health-care bill:

Amazing. Also clear now that McCain's yes on motion to proceed is what killed the bill. https://t.co/4CRz8VABeE pic.twitter.com/jzqVqmiZmJ — Steve Simitzis Ⓥ (@s5) July 28, 2017

This, however, is wrong:

This is not even close to being accurate. It's laughably wrong. https://t.co/LA59LeprEM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 29, 2017

This info is circulating (& procedures admittedly complicated) but incorrect. Bill still alive bc of McConnell move: https://t.co/0RefrHshjg https://t.co/xTjrTVMScT — Taniel (@Taniel) July 29, 2017

Mammas don't let your babies grow up to get Senate parliamentary procedure advice from Reddit. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 29, 2017

Fake news! The vote last night was a procedural vote, not a vote on the actual bill. https://t.co/Gq8cJ97oVU — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) July 29, 2017

But thanks to the blue-checkmark brigade falling for it hook, line and sinker, it was trending last night in D.C.:

Here’s just a sample of the reaction from verified lefties:

"I did not come to play, I came to slay…" https://t.co/SCc2LiM4Wh — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) July 29, 2017

If this is true, I take back all my snide about McCain waiting for the spotlight dance. Shrewd maneuvers on the parliamentary terrain: https://t.co/q9vUKOWa7J — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 29, 2017

I apologize to @SenJohnMcCain for criticising his initial vote. This is genius https://t.co/NbDYciXZul — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) July 28, 2017

If this was consciously done by McCain – and yes I have my doubts – it's a hell of a shiv. https://t.co/sMH8g2AXO7 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) July 28, 2017

U guys think that's what McCain planned all along? If so, the guy's a legend https://t.co/XKCkIGfrR7 — S. M. Steinitz (@smsteinitz) July 29, 2017

Oh my god… wait… if this was McCain's plan the whole time then holy shit that man is a political genius. https://t.co/zU9tOg1smu — Merrill Barr (@MerrillBarr) July 29, 2017

John McCain may have possibly nuked the Trump Admin and almost everybody didn't notice. https://t.co/bp0tJ4TToP — Weddady (@weddady) July 29, 2017

I'm not going to fault anyone who was skeptical of McCain voting down the bill, though. It was eminently reasonable suspicion. https://t.co/0sGhOkZjON — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) July 28, 2017

Fake news strikes again!

