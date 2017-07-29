This post from Reddit has gone viral and was trending in D.C. last night claiming that Sen. John McCain was playing some sort of 4-D chess with everyone and that his “yes” vote to proceed to debate coupled with his “no” vote on the bill killed any chance that reconciliation could be used in the future to pass a different health-care bill:

This, however, is wrong:

Trending

But thanks to the blue-checkmark brigade falling for it hook, line and sinker, it was trending last night in D.C.:

Here’s just a sample of the reaction from verified lefties:

Fake news strikes again!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: health careJohn McCainObamaCare