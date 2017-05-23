As we told you earlier, President Trump declared in remarks on last night’s terror attack in Manchester that he will from now on refer to terrorists as “evil losers,” but this isn’t sitting well with some haters.

Evil losers? What is he? 5? I just can't. — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) May 23, 2017

"Evil losers" is the main quality trump looks for to serve in his administration. — Tina Dupuy (@TinaDupuy) May 23, 2017

Donald Trump is the preeminent expert on evil losers. — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) May 23, 2017

Grief obliges eloquence or silence. Pericles. Lincoln. Then "evil losers" . The skin crawls with pain — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) May 23, 2017

I think it is real neat how media types are praising Trump for using the phrase "evil losers," like NOW he is president or something. — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) May 23, 2017

The staggering difference between world leaders' statement on #ManchesterBombing. @potus says "evil losers." America is the real loser. pic.twitter.com/SqpR2j3ylZ — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) May 23, 2017

Cheeto really said "evil losers"… God that man is a horrible speaker — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) May 23, 2017

"Evil Losers?" No one should let this man ad lib. On script, he's fine. Off script, he's a disaster. Give him a ear bud, coms. Do something! https://t.co/x47PDJLgpM — Shannon Fisher (@MsShannonFisher) May 23, 2017

At least there are some honest Trump critics out there:

I hate Trump as much as anyone does. But we finally agree on something. He's right: Most jihadis are evil losers. — Darinstrauss (@Darinstrauss) May 23, 2017

First and last time I'll agree with @realDonaldTrump. #EvilLosers So sad this morning. #Manchester — Casey Reed (@CaseyReed) May 23, 2017

