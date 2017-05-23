As we told you earlier, President Trump declared in remarks on last night’s terror attack in Manchester that he will from now on refer to terrorists as “evil losers,” but this isn’t sitting well with some haters.

Check it out:

Trending

At least there are some honest Trump critics out there:

***

Related:

Editor’s note: A typos was corrected in the headline.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ManchesterTrump