President Donald Trump responded to the terror attack in Manchester this morning while in Bethlehem, calling the terrorist “evil losers in life”:

.@POTUS talks about the "evil losers" behind attacks. "They're losers. That's what they are." — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) May 23, 2017

He want on to say, “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term” and “I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are”:

President Donald Trump describes those behind the Manchester attack as "losers" https://t.co/UnWcqDZ35F pic.twitter.com/HEtS3hSGxy — CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2017

And here comes the reaction from the MSM:

NEW: In wake of #Manchester, Trump decries terrorist 'losers.' Suicide bombers join Rosie & Cher in Trump loser club https://t.co/0Zn9NCld5C — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 23, 2017

But actually, “evil losers” might stick, no?

Most efforts to substitute a different name for ISIS have been clunkers, but I might be able to get behind "Evil Losers." https://t.co/IgGBMQp89p — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 23, 2017

Keep in mind, these were in his prepared remarks and not some ad lib:

Note that "evil losers" and "losers" was not POTUS being unscripted. Included in prepared remarks…. https://t.co/x5zJl3VZh9 — Blake Burman (@BlakeBurman) May 23, 2017

Full remarks here: