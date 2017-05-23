President Donald Trump responded to the terror attack in Manchester this morning while in Bethlehem, calling the terrorist “evil losers in life”:

He want on to say, “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term” and “I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are”:

And here comes the reaction from the MSM:

But actually, “evil losers” might stick, no?

Keep in mind, these were in his prepared remarks and not some ad lib:

Full remarks here:

