As we told you last night, there’s some confusion out there if Sheriff David Clarke has been offered a position with the Department of Homeland Security. In summary, Clarke says he has while the DHS says “no such announcement has been made.”

Sr. positions are announced when made official by the Sec. No such announcement w/ regard to the Office of Public Engagement has been made. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 17, 2017

Well, does this count as confirmation that Clarke’s been hired? Here’s White House staffer Sebastian Gorka welcoming the sheriff to the “A Team”:

So, has he been hired or what?

Meanwhile, former DHS officials under President Obama aren’t happy with the news, if it’s true:

For those of you I'm just meeting, Clarke is taking my old position under Obama. I am floored. And feel for my career staff. https://t.co/DXa2mujlg5 — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) May 17, 2017

And:

I'm being replaced @DHSgov by #SheriffClarke. My job was to work with state and local officials. Clarke says he wants to strangle #Democrats — Phil McNamara (@philindc) May 17, 2017

And there’s no response from the “A Team”:

To be continued.

