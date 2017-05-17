I'm positively parched for more news about this story. https://t.co/iaRJhYQgs1 — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) May 17, 2017

Sheriff David Clarke goes to Washington? This is fine:

.@SheriffClarke tells @VickiMcKenna he's leaving the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office to take a job at the Dept. of Homeland Security. — Brady Carlson (@BradyCarlson) May 17, 2017

Milwaukee Co. Sheriff Clarke taking appointment to asst. sec. of Homeland Security in D.C. per WISN radio just now. — Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) May 17, 2017

Confirmed in an exclusive interview on my show, @SheriffClarke will leave his position as Milwaukee County Sheriff for a position at DHS. — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) May 17, 2017

Tells conservative radio host @VickiMcKenna he will be in Office of Partnership and Programs, as liaison with local police, governments. https://t.co/rTEUvQkNn3 — Alan Neuhauser (@alneuhauser) May 17, 2017

Apparently this is really happening:

“I’m both honored and humbled to be a appointed to this position by [DHS Sec. John Kelly], working for the Trump administration in this position,” Clarke told WISN Milwaukee. Clarke will begin in the position in June.

WH official notes that Sherif Clarke's position is NOT a presidential appointment. would be a secretarial one — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) May 17, 2017

.@SheriffClarke will oversee coordinating outreach 2 state, local and tribal law enforcement. Post does not require Senate confirmation. — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) May 17, 2017

What could possibly go wrong?

Good news for prisoners in Milwaukee who can now get a glass of water — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 17, 2017

The only people that will be more secure from this appointment are the pisoners in Wisconsin. #HeadDesk https://t.co/hNBec9kJYl — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 17, 2017

He should investigate the death which happened under his watch. https://t.co/Nrb0uKYhHb — (((نMikey Ramoneن))) (@ThePantau) May 17, 2017

The people he let die in his custody will be happy to know that https://t.co/Q6Dxrrc0o5 — Mat (@sunnyright) May 17, 2017

Don't put him in charge of any detention facilities. People might die. https://t.co/yLq17YL8du — Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) May 17, 2017

Ouch.

Sheriff Clarke – whose office is being investigated for an inmate's dehydration death – says he's taking a top job at Homeland Security. https://t.co/pO6ZrrYYra — Brad Heath (@bradheath) May 17, 2017

Background: Prosecutors said Clarke's guards withheld water from an inmate for 7 days before he died. One of 4 deaths in his jail last year. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) May 17, 2017

Four people, including a newborn baby, have died in Clarke's jail. https://t.co/PJcT8qn2eX — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 17, 2017

.@SheriffClarke's MKE County Jail is under investigation due to a dehydration death. Clarke just got a DHS job https://t.co/ZQilLoS9CK — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) May 17, 2017

Yeah … maybe Sheriff Clarke should focus on getting that stuff cleared up before he sets his sights on DHS.

NO! This guy should not be in any important position anywhere! https://t.co/yuQDUoRpC5 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 17, 2017

Mother of God https://t.co/otUunKAnLH — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 17, 2017

Killer Clarke to Homeland Security. Great. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 17, 2017

Sweet lord. The man oversaw the death of a mentally ill prison inmate due to dehydration. This is obscene. https://t.co/OEruO7Pfh3 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 17, 2017

Nothing says rule of law like elevating a law enforcement officer who advocates extra-legal mob justice https://t.co/dMAu0UQYzR https://t.co/t9z8AzhbE5 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 28, 2017

Let's be clear on this: David Clarke is egregious, with a serious prisoner abuse scandal in bckgrnd + a nasty authoritarian attitude. https://t.co/W0LdykTh13 — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) May 17, 2017

This is a disgrace. Hopefully he will be too incompetent to do any real damage at DHS & Milwaukee prisons can get fixed with him gone https://t.co/2o39dOr1OU — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 17, 2017

Horrible pick. This admin is more concerned with Fox News sound bites than actual governance. https://t.co/UUxJ8eUOWl — Demetrius Minor (@dminor85) May 17, 2017

If true, one of the all-time stupid moves made by this admin. Profoundly stupid. https://t.co/4wWHJf92q6 — Dr🕶w (@FigDrewton) May 17, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Update:

DHS on Sheriff Clarke hiring: "No such announcement with regard to the Office of Public Engagement has been made." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 17, 2017

Sr. positions are announced when made official by the Sec. No such announcement w/ regard to the Office of Public Engagement has been made. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 17, 2017

More from the Washington Examiner:

“The position mentioned is a secretarial appointment. Such senior positions are announced by the Department when made official by the Secretary. No such announcement with regard to the Office of Public Engagement has been made,” DHS said in a statement. But a former DHS official told the Washington Examiner that Clarke was offered the position last month and will oversee the state and local law enforcement office.

So … stay tuned?