A Missouri Democrat was recently spotted conveying an awful “hope” for the U.S. president before deleting the Facebook post, but here it is:

Missouri state senator posts, deletes Facebook post hoping for Trump's assassination https://t.co/xIAvqtw0J0 pic.twitter.com/z7zsSzuKIC — STLtoday (@stltoday) August 17, 2017

From the Post Dispatch:

Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, posted a comment in a Facebook conversation Thursday morning saying she hoped President Donald Trump will be assassinated. The comment has since been removed. But Chappelle-Nadal confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that she had written it in response to another commenter before deleting it. “I didn’t mean what I put up. Absolutely not. I was very frustrated,” Chappelle-Nadal told the newspaper. “Things have got to change.”

And guess who’s now involved:

I have been told that the @SecretService has call us at @KMOX to investigate this. pic.twitter.com/2nZ6vVxzkc — Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKMOX) August 17, 2017

US Secret Service in #STL says they are looking into Chappelle-Nadal's Facebook comment about President Trump https://t.co/FkHjwkLSMv — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) August 17, 2017

Chappelle-Nadal continues to make her dislike of Trump well-known:

45 traumatizes his citizens. We need a self-correction. The stability of our nation is standing on wobbly stilts. Our strength is in doubt. — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 17, 2017

It depends on what your definition of “self-correction” is.

She needs to be arrested- this is against the law — Bill Ryan (@bucster05) August 17, 2017

Who wants to bet nothing happens to her? — Tony Dugan (@TonyRDugan) August 17, 2017

@SecretService Grounds for removal from her seat immediately!! — Chris Mason (@CNM79) August 17, 2017

Ahh the loving, caring left. — Dave Stefanoni (@dave_stefanoni) August 17, 2017

***

Related:

Um, WHAT? Mo. state senator from Ferguson goes off the rails over Trump