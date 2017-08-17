A Missouri Democrat was recently spotted conveying an awful “hope” for the U.S. president before deleting the Facebook post, but here it is:
Missouri state senator posts, deletes Facebook post hoping for Trump's assassination https://t.co/xIAvqtw0J0 pic.twitter.com/z7zsSzuKIC
— STLtoday (@stltoday) August 17, 2017
#Missouri Senator posted, then deleted a Facebook comment in which she hoped "Trump is assassinated" #News4 #KMOV Maria Chappelle-Nadal pic.twitter.com/FXUQVpXr58
— KMOV (@KMOV) August 17, 2017
From the Post Dispatch:
Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, posted a comment in a Facebook conversation Thursday morning saying she hoped President Donald Trump will be assassinated.
The comment has since been removed. But Chappelle-Nadal confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that she had written it in response to another commenter before deleting it.
“I didn’t mean what I put up. Absolutely not. I was very frustrated,” Chappelle-Nadal told the newspaper. “Things have got to change.”
And guess who’s now involved:
I have been told that the @SecretService has call us at @KMOX to investigate this. pic.twitter.com/2nZ6vVxzkc
— Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKMOX) August 17, 2017
US Secret Service in #STL says they are looking into Chappelle-Nadal's Facebook comment about President Trump https://t.co/FkHjwkLSMv
— KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) August 17, 2017
Chappelle-Nadal continues to make her dislike of Trump well-known:
45 traumatizes his citizens. We need a self-correction. The stability of our nation is standing on wobbly stilts. Our strength is in doubt.
— MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 17, 2017
It depends on what your definition of “self-correction” is.
She needs to be arrested- this is against the law
— Bill Ryan (@bucster05) August 17, 2017
Who wants to bet nothing happens to her?
— Tony Dugan (@TonyRDugan) August 17, 2017
@SecretService Grounds for removal from her seat immediately!!
— Chris Mason (@CNM79) August 17, 2017
Ahh the loving, caring left.
— Dave Stefanoni (@dave_stefanoni) August 17, 2017
