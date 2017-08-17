A Missouri Democrat was recently spotted conveying an awful “hope” for the U.S. president before deleting the Facebook post, but here it is:

From the Post Dispatch:

Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, posted a comment in a Facebook conversation Thursday morning saying she hoped President Donald Trump will be assassinated.

The comment has since been removed. But Chappelle-Nadal confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that she had written it in response to another commenter before deleting it.

“I didn’t mean what I put up. Absolutely not. I was very frustrated,” Chappelle-Nadal told the newspaper. “Things have got to change.”

And guess who’s now involved:

Chappelle-Nadal continues to make her dislike of Trump well-known:

It depends on what your definition of “self-correction” is.

***

