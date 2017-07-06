Maria Chappelle-Nadal is a Missouri state senator who represents Ferguson. She is also, as it happens, completely insane.

It’s one thing to not like Trump; it’s another thing to liken him to Hitler — complete with noose imagery:

I live in a Jewish community & I often hear about generational trauma caused by Hitler. Trump, like Hitler, is traumatizing our nation. pic.twitter.com/7m4f9RVrCC — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) July 6, 2017

Chappelle-Nadal appears to be suffering from some kind of psychological trauma — but Trump didn’t cause that. She should probably get some help with that. Like, right away.

