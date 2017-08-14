The anti-Trump protest near Trump Tower in New York City has certainly had its lowlights, but in a quieter sort of way this NYPD officer triggering unsuspecting Resistance members (including a woman featured in an earlier post losing her mind) is one of the night’s finer moments:
"I sold my soul for a badge" – An NYPD officer to protesters while moving them away from Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/TxxQU9fNyB
— nick wray (@nickwray) August 14, 2017
