The anti-Trump protest near Trump Tower in New York City has certainly had its lowlights, but in a quieter sort of way this NYPD officer triggering unsuspecting Resistance members (including a woman featured in an earlier post losing her mind) is one of the night’s finer moments:

"I sold my soul for a badge" – An NYPD officer to protesters while moving them away from Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/TxxQU9fNyB — nick wray (@nickwray) August 14, 2017

Confirmed:

Some heroes use sarcasm. https://t.co/WxhXGeSuQq — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 14, 2017

And the best part was they thought he was serious.

Um, he's mocking them. Him and the other cop are smiling. https://t.co/8JRBA3lEWI — neontaster (@neontaster) August 14, 2017

Few people on this earth give less of a fuck about your political grandstanding than New York City police officers. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 14, 2017

If this sarcasm was on SNL the writers would have to write 3 minutes into it to explain the sarcasm with props, stage setup and costumes — American Trucker (@silverkranch) August 14, 2017

Apparently they were protesting sarcasm and humor. — Maurice Freedman (@mauricefreedman) August 14, 2017

He's clearly mocking them. As 98.9% of other cops would have done. Myself included. https://t.co/u98KAFlBwQ — Tyler Mardis (@MylerTardis) August 15, 2017

It's called sarcasm ladies. He's mocking you. https://t.co/50g2ZkQGv6 — Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) August 15, 2017

Lmao these protesters are so dumb https://t.co/tvu8u5EjNI — Racism = Bad (@SHDW__01) August 14, 2017