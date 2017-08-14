Valerie Jarrett has weighed in on Google’s firing of James Damore, the infamous ex-Google employee who was canned for writing a memo on diversity. Guess on which side the former top Obama adviser falls:

Valerie Jarrett Supports Google Firing of James Damore – ATTN: https://t.co/an3yGBQmfP — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) August 14, 2017

Because the Left always side with workers over big compan… oh, wait.

So a guy tries to come up w ways to get more women interested in working at Google becuz they asked for input is bad? Yay tolerance. — camp3733 (@camp22678) August 14, 2017

The article Jarrett linked to said Damore wrote an “anti-women manifesto.”

Shocked, Shocked I tell ya. https://t.co/bCMab6nGRf — Rob Eno (@Robeno) August 14, 2017

Umm…because they're fascists? Nailed it! *pats self on back — 🇺🇸Anmarie 🍺 (@LiberalHeretic) August 14, 2017

Because differing views based of empirical evidence is not allowed? — Whit (@whitwt) August 14, 2017

Another Obama Crime Family capo crawls out from under a rock to chime in. You should be in prison, too.👇🏻 https://t.co/hSOVonO5xY — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) August 14, 2017

Tweeting about yourself in the 3rd person is so 2009.https://t.co/IlTDggoHVj — Acosta's Tantrum™😭 (@EF517_V2) August 14, 2017

***

