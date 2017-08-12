A “top” tweet for the year may have been spotted:

Sure to be in the top three Most Idiotic Virtue Signaling Tweets of 2017. https://t.co/lxPKe2sfRA — Joel Engel (@joelengel) August 12, 2017

And here it is. This thread relating the Charlottesville Nazis to every white conservative https://t.co/S42xArNfyy — Todd St. John (@mt_stjohn) August 12, 2017

The violent protests in Charlottesville, Va. hot take are many, but few will be more scorching than this:

White people, time for us to have serious conversations with our families. The nazis marching are our cousins, nephews, brothers, uncles… — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) August 12, 2017

They are? Oh wait, he’s not done yet…

For many of us, who grew up in predominantly white communities, we went to school with those nazis marching with torches. We know them. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) August 12, 2017

He went on, but you get the point.

This is like equating all Muslims with terrorists. STOP. https://t.co/sZEmIJ4KPX — Mary (@mchastain81) August 12, 2017

Apparently it’s OK to blame entire groups of people for the actions of a few provided it’s a certain group.

Don't fucking put me in the same group as these assholes. I had family members die fighting Nazis. https://t.co/sZEmIJ4KPX — Mary (@mchastain81) August 12, 2017

No actually they're not. This is a really stupid statement. Try having a conversation with actual Americans outside of your own bubble Mike. https://t.co/EQSVbysf6J — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 12, 2017

No relation to Nazis — trust me. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) August 12, 2017

It's so dumb. One side of my family fled Czechoslovakia & fought in WWII against the Nazis, the other side fought for Union in civil war. — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 12, 2017

Maybe you have relatives there, but I sure don'thttps://t.co/QMvhfT95ZX — Ryrin (@rinsass) August 12, 2017

Keep your lousy genes to yourself. https://t.co/VCvew8ML29 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 12, 2017

That speaks more about YOU. I have 0 "Nazis marching" in my family.. Stop speaking for ALL white people, signed white people. https://t.co/UqAV4ZsaaT — Literally Not A Nazi (@Mellecon) August 12, 2017

a) Nothing you say can make me spend time in serious conversation with my relatives. b) Those aren't my relatives. https://t.co/QrxSQU4jWV — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 12, 2017

You might have a shitty Facist family but I don't….. Please don't speak for me https://t.co/AaKQFVfMiA — Literally OLD (@orion_drone) August 12, 2017

Back off. My skin color does NOT make me responsible for individuals who made their own stupid decisions. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) August 12, 2017

Sounds like you have a messed up family. Probably shouldn't project that onto others. https://t.co/rYOsvcTFlf — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 12, 2017

Bullshit. These people are making their own decisions. Stop racebaiting. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 12, 2017

Weird. I don't have a single family member there. https://t.co/86FsoSWzSW — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 12, 2017