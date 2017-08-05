Yesterday many fans of former President Barack Obama wished him a happy birthday, and the media followed suit in lapdog-tastic fashion. Obama’s birthday will now be recognized annually in Illinois:
August 4 named Barack Obama Day in Illinois: https://t.co/WrFRJ7nXLM pic.twitter.com/dtnlsnYPO6
— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) August 4, 2017
Illinois Establishes ‘Barack Obama Day’ https://t.co/Ty4HLZvmbB pic.twitter.com/fiFR96DllN
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 5, 2017
A good match was spotted:
Illinois, home to the safest city in the USA, Chicago, and second only to Cali in corruption, graft and cookin' the books.
I rest my case. https://t.co/9FozKNM5xN
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 5, 2017
But having an annual “Barack Obama Day” raised a question:
Do I get a day off of work for it? If not, who gives a sh*t?
— IllinoisChzhead (@IllinoisChzhead) August 4, 2017
Bad news for those hoping it would result in another state holiday:
Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a bill into law designating Aug. 4 of each year "Barack Obama Day." No, you don't get the day off from work.
— Monique Garcia (@moniquegarcia) August 4, 2017
#SadTrombone