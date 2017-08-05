Yesterday many fans of former President Barack Obama wished him a happy birthday, and the media followed suit in lapdog-tastic fashion. Obama’s birthday will now be recognized annually in Illinois:

August 4 named Barack Obama Day in Illinois: https://t.co/WrFRJ7nXLM pic.twitter.com/dtnlsnYPO6 — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) August 4, 2017

A good match was spotted:

Illinois, home to the safest city in the USA, Chicago, and second only to Cali in corruption, graft and cookin' the books. I rest my case. https://t.co/9FozKNM5xN — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 5, 2017

But having an annual “Barack Obama Day” raised a question:

Do I get a day off of work for it? If not, who gives a sh*t? — IllinoisChzhead (@IllinoisChzhead) August 4, 2017

Bad news for those hoping it would result in another state holiday:

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a bill into law designating Aug. 4 of each year "Barack Obama Day." No, you don't get the day off from work. — Monique Garcia (@moniquegarcia) August 4, 2017

#SadTrombone