Today is former President Obama’s 56th birthday, and while his fans celebrate, the media continue to do their thing.
Dear National News Media,
Why does majority of America hate/distrust you?
THIS====> https://t.co/99VqCGFr45
— justturnright (@justturnright) August 4, 2017
Still can't figure out how we ended up with Trump. https://t.co/v8q5qA4v8U
— BT (@back_ttys) August 4, 2017
Yep, it’s totally baffling. Not really:
Barack Obama wasn't just the "president," he was the "crooner-in-chief." Take a trip down memory lane as he celebrates his 56th birthday. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/v0yb3HZX0V
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 4, 2017
The bromance lives on: Joe Biden wishes Barack Obama a happy birthday https://t.co/S4B3jShkzY via @jmestepa
— USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) August 4, 2017
10 Obama moments guaranteed to make you cry on his birthdayhttps://t.co/3WduWLkOhE pic.twitter.com/3nOTqVMumu
— Mashable (@mashable) August 4, 2017
Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend– @BarackObama 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ANGqkpIGdf
— Paste Magazine (@PasteMagazine) August 4, 2017
In honor of his birthday, we take a look back at some of Obama's best pop culture moments: https://t.co/C2z9lkJmY2 #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/clThFeAK3M
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 4, 2017
It's President Barack Obama's birthday. Join us in sending him post-presidential XOXOs
Happy 56th pic.twitter.com/RCoZ2A1G7e
— 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) August 4, 2017
WATCH: On Pres. Obama's 56th birthday today, a look at what the 44th president has been up to since leaving the White House in January. pic.twitter.com/Q7RV5cy67D
— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 4, 2017
Huffington Post is just glad the ex-prez has returned to normal:
Obama finally gets to celebrate his birthday like a normal person https://t.co/xFSWdbxeIz pic.twitter.com/12jJCvUlNq
— HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) August 4, 2017
“Normal person”?
Parasailing with Richard Branson? https://t.co/4dHK0kpChJ
— John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) August 4, 2017
Doesn’t everybody do that?