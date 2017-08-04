Today is former President Obama’s 56th birthday, and while his fans celebrate, the media continue to do their thing.

Dear National News Media,

Why does majority of America hate/distrust you? THIS====> https://t.co/99VqCGFr45 — justturnright (@justturnright) August 4, 2017

Still can't figure out how we ended up with Trump. https://t.co/v8q5qA4v8U — BT (@back_ttys) August 4, 2017

Yep, it’s totally baffling. Not really:

Barack Obama wasn't just the "president," he was the "crooner-in-chief." Take a trip down memory lane as he celebrates his 56th birthday. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/v0yb3HZX0V — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 4, 2017

The bromance lives on: Joe Biden wishes Barack Obama a happy birthday https://t.co/S4B3jShkzY via @jmestepa — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) August 4, 2017

10 Obama moments guaranteed to make you cry on his birthdayhttps://t.co/3WduWLkOhE pic.twitter.com/3nOTqVMumu — Mashable (@mashable) August 4, 2017

Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend– @BarackObama 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ANGqkpIGdf — Paste Magazine (@PasteMagazine) August 4, 2017

In honor of his birthday, we take a look back at some of Obama's best pop culture moments: https://t.co/C2z9lkJmY2 #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/clThFeAK3M — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 4, 2017

It's President Barack Obama's birthday. Join us in sending him post-presidential XOXOs Happy 56th pic.twitter.com/RCoZ2A1G7e — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) August 4, 2017

WATCH: On Pres. Obama's 56th birthday today, a look at what the 44th president has been up to since leaving the White House in January. pic.twitter.com/Q7RV5cy67D — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 4, 2017

Huffington Post is just glad the ex-prez has returned to normal:

Obama finally gets to celebrate his birthday like a normal person https://t.co/xFSWdbxeIz pic.twitter.com/12jJCvUlNq — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) August 4, 2017

“Normal person”?

Parasailing with Richard Branson? https://t.co/4dHK0kpChJ — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) August 4, 2017

Doesn’t everybody do that?