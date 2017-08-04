Former President Obama turns 56 today, and his fans are celebrating:

Save the date! We're celebrating #44 on August 4th! #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/GEUZuhxkPq — Obama Day August 4 (@obamadayaugust4) August 3, 2017

#ObamaDay Happy birthday President Obama. You will forever be the greatest of all time. 😍🎈🎉🎁🎂 Enjoy your day. pic.twitter.com/G0jhgKswFC — Violette L. Meier (@violettemeier) August 4, 2017

Welp. That didn't take long. #ObamaDay is already #3 in the nation! Happy birthday, @BarackObama!! We thank you and miss you every day. pic.twitter.com/nmjfaJlkeo — April (@ReignOfApril) August 4, 2017

I'd vote for Obama again. Unlike some, he actually did things to help people. #obamaday #resist #trump — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday President Obama!

You got us through rough times w/grace, dignity, & even humor.

We miss your leadership!#Happy56#ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/IccRVMVzKH — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 4, 2017

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest Presidents of US and my favorite Barack Obama. 🎂 Wish you all the best Mr. President Obama. #ObamaDay — Manish Shaarma (@Manishshaarma) August 4, 2017

But tweeting thanks to the country’s 44th president wasn’t isolated to the Left, though the reasons are quite different:

I don't think it's a bad thing to wish Obama a Happy Birthday. I mean, he helped Republicans win 1000+ seats.#ObamaDay #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/f50ZDfTtHx — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday to the man who destroyed the Democratic Party. Thank you Mr. President. #ObamaDay — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 4, 2017

Well you've got me there. Over 1.000 Governors, legislators and local offices now united under #GOP last 8 yrs. #Celebrate #ObamaDay https://t.co/95FHZUBY2T — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday, President Obama. We appreciate all the work you did to help us Republicans take full control of the federal Gov! #ObamaDay — Joseph Molnar (@Molnar_GOP) August 4, 2017

Sarcasm alert!

Happy B-day Obama. Thanks for👇 -Spying on us

-Giving billions to Iran

-Losing our doctors

-Adding trillions to the national debt#ObamaDay — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2017

Ouch.