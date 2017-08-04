In an appearance with President Trump last night in West Virginia, the state’s governor announced that he would be switching parties from Democrat to Republican:

West Virginia Governor to Switch from Democrat to Republican https://t.co/c4W7tjq9A4 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 3, 2017

Former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes served up this reaction:

Prize for switching parties: a deck chair reserved on the Titanic https://t.co/8NQo8V5OCY — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 3, 2017

Really? Has Rhodes been paying attention the last few years?

Your former boss was the Captain of the Democrat Party. That's the equivalent to the Hindenberg. — Jamie Storment (@jamiestorment21) August 3, 2017

If the Republicans are on the Titanic, than the Democrat flaming heap that brought this about was the equivalent of the Hindenburg. https://t.co/GBMXSo0Lxl — J. N. Price (@JefPrice) August 4, 2017

You said this same stud before the 2016 election. How'd that work out??? https://t.co/pMyA3daSXw — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 3, 2017

It's okay Ben, it's W. Va. they're just some of those "deplorables" your party doesn't want hangin' round West Hampton. https://t.co/CyEO96TN8l — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) August 3, 2017

True. Why would he switch to the GOP when he's in such a deep blue state. Hey. Wait a second….. https://t.co/ckduLxWjAD — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 3, 2017

Some reminders are in order:

There are now 14 Democrat Governors in the entire country. The most Republican governors since the 1920s.#ThanksObama https://t.co/yqt6Tjv5UK — Dr. Graffenberg (@PopNotSoda716) August 3, 2017





Thanks Obama!