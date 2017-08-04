In an appearance with President Trump last night in West Virginia, the state’s governor announced that he would be switching parties from Democrat to Republican:
West Virginia Governor to Switch from Democrat to Republican https://t.co/c4W7tjq9A4
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 3, 2017
Former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes served up this reaction:
Prize for switching parties: a deck chair reserved on the Titanic https://t.co/8NQo8V5OCY
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 3, 2017
Really? Has Rhodes been paying attention the last few years?
Your former boss was the Captain of the Democrat Party. That's the equivalent to the Hindenberg.
— Jamie Storment (@jamiestorment21) August 3, 2017
If the Republicans are on the Titanic, than the Democrat flaming heap that brought this about was the equivalent of the Hindenburg. https://t.co/GBMXSo0Lxl
— J. N. Price (@JefPrice) August 4, 2017
You said this same stud before the 2016 election.
How'd that work out??? https://t.co/pMyA3daSXw
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 3, 2017
It's okay Ben, it's W. Va. they're just some of those "deplorables" your party doesn't want hangin' round West Hampton. https://t.co/CyEO96TN8l
— DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) August 3, 2017
True. Why would he switch to the GOP when he's in such a deep blue state.
Hey. Wait a second….. https://t.co/ckduLxWjAD
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 3, 2017
Some reminders are in order:
There are now 14 Democrat Governors in the entire country.
The most Republican governors since the 1920s.#ThanksObama https://t.co/yqt6Tjv5UK
— Dr. Graffenberg (@PopNotSoda716) August 3, 2017
Yo…Ben… pic.twitter.com/Qat53RzSXI
— патриот Parker 🇺🇸 (@Skonialo) August 3, 2017
Thanks Obama!