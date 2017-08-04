In an appearance with President Trump last night in West Virginia, the state’s governor announced that he would be switching parties from Democrat to Republican:

Former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes served up this reaction:

Really? Has Rhodes been paying attention the last few years?

Some reminders are in order:


null

Thanks Obama!

