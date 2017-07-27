Acting ICE Director Tom Homan brought a big reality check for reporters with him to today’s White House press briefing, but Joan Walsh was triggered by Homan’s appearance:
Wow, the head of a violent gang is taking the podium at the White House. The head of ICE. Ask good questions please, WH press corps
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) July 27, 2017
Walsh doubled and tripled down:
I can't take this gang bs. We have a non functioning government and they give us propaganda
— Bobbie (@HandRchand405) July 27, 2017
They are the deadliest gang.
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) July 27, 2017
Unbelievable statement, but coming from an MSNBC "analyst" not unexpected.
— Hockeyfan (@CME4liberty) July 27, 2017
They are brutalizing undocumented immigrants and dividing families. Proud of what I said.
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) July 27, 2017
“The deadliest gang”? Really?
ICE agents have died defending this country. Left behind grieving families.
Joan Walsh believes they were members of "a violent gang." pic.twitter.com/t9BbD65bsy
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 27, 2017
Jaime Zapata was ambushed and murder by actual gang members in 2011. Perhaps Walsh should explain her views to his parents. pic.twitter.com/pAVaO2CHd0
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 27, 2017
I challenge anyone to defend this statement as anywhere near factual. pic.twitter.com/fvSnvRsCN8
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 27, 2017
Ah, excuse me, I misspoke again. I meant MSNBC EMPLOYEE Joan Walsh.
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 27, 2017
Another lib pundit shows whose side she's on. Clearly not America's. https://t.co/e6l5lLfsaX
— Bill Denbrough (@bdenbrough1) July 27, 2017
This is the dumbest statement on twitter today. A lot of good patriotic Americans work at @ICEgov https://t.co/F1ZLkHOC0I
— Obi_1_D_Based🇺🇸 (@obiopiah) July 27, 2017
Brian Terry was just a casualty of gang violence, apparently. https://t.co/aRIWURLVmY
— Hacksaw (@BudHandsome) July 27, 2017
Despicable really
— Magnusson (@gliberalmedia) July 27, 2017
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) July 27, 2017
Look for the @joanwalsh Dozen Mom March For MS-13 coming soon to somewhere they're assured not to run into any actual gang members.
— MO_BeerGeek (@MO_BeerGeek) July 27, 2017
Another comment from someone who likely lives in a gated community.
— Jim Kipers (@JimKipers) July 27, 2017
What the left calls our law enforcement upholding the law.
It’s time to acknowledge there is no quarter to be given against them. https://t.co/beXUSGYMey
— Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) July 27, 2017
Shit like this is why we have a President Trump. What a horrid woman. @joanwalsh https://t.co/iLuXWSTr6O
— Sharby (@LSNortheast) July 27, 2017
I wish my job would allow me to say ridiculous shit all day and not get fired https://t.co/d8D1oG2FDe
— StevenShaw 🇺🇸🇨🇿 (@czechov) July 27, 2017
This wins elections. I swear. Ask Hillary. https://t.co/6FRifkb3GL
— J.R.S (@John_R_Scott) July 27, 2017
