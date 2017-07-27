Before Sarah Huckabee Sanders began taking questions today, acting ICE Director Thomas Homan addressed reporters in the WH briefing room. Sanctuary city proponents and others will NOT like what Homan had to say:
Acting @ICEgov Director: "It's NOT okay to be here illegally." https://t.co/qFLGs5jZwC pic.twitter.com/y6ATrWiBTK
That’s gonna leave a mark. Alert Bill de Blasio and the other “sanctuary city” mayors.
Everyone needs to watch this. So much common sense. https://t.co/1GXaFeYOPk
This guy handled press beautifully. He was tough and informative. https://t.co/5D3osvzJPL
