President Trump announcing a ban on transgender people serving in the military has brought criticism from the likes of Chelsea Manning and George Takei, but veteran and Wounded Warrior J.R. Salzman has a few things to add:

BREAKING: President Trump tweets that he won't allow transgender individuals "to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military" pic.twitter.com/xZAlQ1mJAe — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 26, 2017

And suddenly thousands of people who never served a day in the military will become experts. https://t.co/0NwuCPOdqU — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

Salzman shared his personal experiences:

Wanna go through life confused about whether you're a man or a woman? Go for it. But you don't get to be a distraction in the military. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

There's no such thing as an army of one. You stow that individuality BS and become part of the team. You're either uniform or you're wrong. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

The same people who think a "woman" with a penis should be allowed in group showers are saying Trumps move degrades the military. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

Want to see a lot of pissed off soldiers? Tell 150 men they have to share two porta-johns at air assault school while 5 women get their own — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

My air assault school. We were told men and women are equal, except when we're not. Now give a special one to the "woman" with the penis. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

Nothing pisses off troops more than individuality and special treatment. You're either uniform, or you're not. You're either right or wrong. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

I served in Iraq in 2006. For the first five months I was on a 12 man firebase out in the middle of nowhere in the desert. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

Everyday was Groundhog Day. Wake up and do the same patrols, the same shifts, every single day. It was so damn hot. 150° in the gun trucks. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

Tracer fire would go overhead occasionally at night. IED's on the road were a daily threat. We got resupplied food every 8 days. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

QRF was an hour away. After they made the minimum three gun truck rule after the guys got kidnapped, life got harder. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

The stress of being out there and doing the same job every single day eats away at you. The younger guys had problems with that overtime. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

Any tiny little personal issue they had suddenly became a mountain. And that shit came out on that fire base. And they snapped mentally. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

After stepping on each other's nuts living in the same can for five months, guys were at each other's throats. The stress made it worse. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

Guys would literally snap over a dear John letter. Their personal issues came out and they were instantly combat ineffective. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

Now take someone confused about whether they are a man/woman. Take those psychological and emotional issues and put them in that environment — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

Take someone who is right off the bat not uniform or part of the same team. Give them special treatment because of their identity. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

Take that person, put them in that stressful war environment and watch what happens. It's a fucking ticking time bomb. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

You have to be incredibly tough mentally, physically and emotionally. War is not a fucking video game. It tests every ounce of your being. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

You can't teach someone to be a fearless warrior in a fucking PowerPoint. You either have it or you don't. You can hack it or you can't. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

We had guys who couldn't. When faced with combat situations they crumbled. They had mental and emotional issues. They were a liability. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

To be successful at war, you have to become a warrior mentally, physically, and emotionally. You can't fake it and go through the motions. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

In war if it comes down to kill or be killed, and you hesitate, you're dead. It's a simple as that. It's not a fucking video game. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

War is no place for people who are mentally, emotionally, or physically confused or in turmoil. You have your shit together, or you don't. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

And if you don't, you'll just get people needlessly killed. Political correctness has absolutely no place in the military. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

Enough for now. This one armed veteran has a business to run. Unlike Iran, the country that took my arm, Obama didn't pay me millions. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 26, 2017

‘Nuff said.