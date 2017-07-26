Earlier today, President Trump tweeted that the transgendered citizens will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military in “any capacity.” Trump said he made the decision after consulting military leaders.

REPORT: Trump’s U.S. military transgender ban is about 2018, says ‘administration official’ https://t.co/znnvgPQaUz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 26, 2017

It didn’t take Chelsea Manning long to weigh in:

so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

Hmm…

What the hell does this even mean? https://t.co/VVZcDHdhos — (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) July 26, 2017

Whatever you want it to mean, perhaps? Many thought that Manning isn’t the right person to be leading the criticism of this decision:

Well, in fairness, your example wasn't exactly stellar now was it? https://t.co/SBQwLJbjWF — Bill Dean (@CanaDean) July 26, 2017

I mean, if the Trans community wants their standard-bearer to be the transgender in the military who was nailed with espionage? Go for it. https://t.co/8n7nDfvcHG — RBe (@RBPundit) July 26, 2017

Sorry but didn't you turn traitor on your country? Not exactly the best example of transgender people being stable and serving in army. — Miss Jo (@Jolovesjuice) July 26, 2017

Well if a traitor to the military says so 🤔 https://t.co/wF6hLe9jSA — Jake Johnson (@Jake2J1Buckeye) July 26, 2017