In a series of tweets this morning, President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgendered individuals from serving the U.S. military in “any capacity”:

But Axios’ Jonathan Swan is reporting that the ban has more to do with politics and 2018 than it does with saving money or any disruption:

Editor’s note: Swan added this after publication:

And it’s not clear how today’s announcement affects the transgender members of the military on active duty or in the reserves:

The president and his daughter Ivanka have been vocal supporters of LGBT rights, so look for these old tweets to get a lot of play today:

And the media is already comparing the costs of transgender medical bills to Trump’s travel to Mar-a-Lago, because why not:

