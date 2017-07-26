A recently fired IT staffer for Rep. and former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz was arrested yesterday at Dulles airport and has been charged with bank fraud. Previously the FBI reportedly seized smashed hard drives from the home of the Schultz IT staffer, Imran Iwan.

A little background:

“On January 18, 2017 at 12:09 pm, an international wire transfer request form was submitted [at the Congressional Federal Credit Union] at the Longworth House Office Building in the District of Columbia, in the amount of $283,000.00, to two individuals in Faisalabad, Pakistan,” according to an affidavit obtained by TheDCNF.

Imran Awan, a Pakistani-born IT aide, had access to all emails and files of dozens of members of Congress, as well as the password to the iPad that Wasserman Schultz used for Democratic National Committee business before she resigned as its head in July 2016.