A recently fired IT staffer for Rep. and former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz was arrested yesterday at Dulles airport and has been charged with bank fraud. Previously the FBI reportedly seized smashed hard drives from the home of the Schultz IT staffer, Imran Iwan.
A little background:
“On January 18, 2017 at 12:09 pm, an international wire transfer request form was submitted [at the Congressional Federal Credit Union] at the Longworth House Office Building in the District of Columbia, in the amount of $283,000.00, to two individuals in Faisalabad, Pakistan,” according to an affidavit obtained by TheDCNF.
Imran Awan, a Pakistani-born IT aide, had access to all emails and files of dozens of members of Congress, as well as the password to the iPad that Wasserman Schultz used for Democratic National Committee business before she resigned as its head in July 2016.
Iwan’s attorney is reportedly taking this angle:
Counsel for fmr Hse IT staffer Awan: The attacks on Mr Awan began as part of a frenzy of anti-Muslim bigotry in the..heart of our democracy
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 26, 2017
Surprise!
bahahahahaha… Good luck w/ that one in court, buddy. https://t.co/WIeYCph3F4
— Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) July 26, 2017
So he has no actual defense. https://t.co/UL5fepJ459
— NaClTerra (@NaClTerra) July 26, 2017
Typical..play the victim card. No liberal is ever responsible for their own actions
— Kathy (@katehoove) July 26, 2017
There's bigotry and racism behind every tree when scandals involve Dems.
— GQ 🇺🇸✝️ (@GQinNC) July 26, 2017
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 26, 2017
Mr. Awan had been on the House IT staff for 15 years, convenient how anti-Muslim bigotry only surfaced when his criminality became known.
— Cherie Cates (@CherieCates) July 26, 2017
Go figure!