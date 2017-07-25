Just a couple of days ago, the Daily Caller reported that the FBI has seized smashed hard drives from the home of Imran Awan, the Pakistani-born man who had served as an IT aide to DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The Daily Caller reported that a source in Congress confirmed that the FBI had joined a Capitol Police criminal probe into “serious, potentially illegal, violations on the House IT network” by Imran and three of his relatives, who had access to the emails and files of the more than two dozen House Democrats who employed them on a part-time basis.

And now, on Tuesday, Fox News is reporting that Imran has been arrested as Dulles International Airport and charged with bank fraud.

Chad Pergram has more:

It might not be long before we find out why Awan so desperately wanted those smashed hard drives back from the FBI.

* * *

Update:

Being arrested while apparently trying to leave the country seems to be a career killer at Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office, at least in this particular case.

Here’s Fox News’ Bret Baier with a report:

The former chair of the DNC “just left this here” a few days ago, but we thought she might need it back:

* * *

