Just a couple of days ago, the Daily Caller reported that the FBI has seized smashed hard drives from the home of Imran Awan, the Pakistani-born man who had served as an IT aide to DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The Daily Caller reported that a source in Congress confirmed that the FBI had joined a Capitol Police criminal probe into “serious, potentially illegal, violations on the House IT network” by Imran and three of his relatives, who had access to the emails and files of the more than two dozen House Democrats who employed them on a part-time basis.

And now, on Tuesday, Fox News is reporting that Imran has been arrested as Dulles International Airport and charged with bank fraud.

BREAKING: House staffer Imran Awan arrested at Dulles and charged with bank fraud, per @FOXNews.. Awan worked for @DWSTweets. #fox5dc — Jim Lokay FOX5 (@LokayFOX5) July 25, 2017

Chad Pergram has more:

Feds/USCP bust Hse IT staffer Imran Awan & charge him with multiple counts of bank fraud as part of Hse IT procurement scandal — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017

Awan had been at center of scandal where he allegedly double charged Hse for IT equipment & may have exposed Hse info online — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017

Group of Hse Dems fired other Hse IT staffers probed by USCP. But Wasserman Schultz kept Awan on payroll. He was barred from Hse servers — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017

Fox is told that Hse IT staffer Imran Awan is still on Hse payroll for moment under Wasserman Schultz. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017

Awan & his relatives worked for Hse IT for more than decade, earning hundreds of thousands of dollars. He declared bankruptcy in '12 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017

It might not be long before we find out why Awan so desperately wanted those smashed hard drives back from the FBI.

* * *

Update:

Being arrested while apparently trying to leave the country seems to be a career killer at Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office, at least in this particular case.

.@DWSTweets fires arrested aide. "No charges, evidence or findings..have been formally shared with our office, so we cannot comment" #fox5dc — Jim Lokay FOX5 (@LokayFOX5) July 25, 2017

Here’s Fox News’ Bret Baier with a report:

BREAKING: Feds arrest IT staffer for Wasserman Schultz who was trying to leave country https://t.co/Yk9EOdoKqt pic.twitter.com/35BDZJu7U2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 25, 2017

Awan was still employed by Rep. @DWStweets as of this a.m., senior Dem aide told us. He has since been fired, according to statement to Fox https://t.co/yXijjZoGz3 — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) July 25, 2017

Unclear what Awan -an IT staffer-was doing for @DWStweets office since February given he was barred from accessing House computer networks https://t.co/hw67hzGWFB — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) July 25, 2017

The former chair of the DNC “just left this here” a few days ago, but we thought she might need it back:

Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/fSkuKjpXU3 — D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) July 11, 2017

* * *

