Many Democrats converged on rural Virginia today to officially launch “A Better Deal.” Here’s the group of Dems who are the tip of the spear when it comes to leading their party back from the brink:

Meet the “Better Deal,” presented by the same people with the old “Lousy Deal.”

The only thing that could have made that better would have been if they convinced Harry Reid to come out of retirement and make an appearance.

Entertainment was provided by Elizabeth Warren:

Who doesn’t get up and dance when they hear the words “Glass-Steagall”?

