Many Democrats converged on rural Virginia today to officially launch “A Better Deal.” Here’s the group of Dems who are the tip of the spear when it comes to leading their party back from the brink:

Super robust showing for the Democrats' big reveal of their super duper new message pic.twitter.com/baGrH87yl0 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 24, 2017

Meet the “Better Deal,” presented by the same people with the old “Lousy Deal.”

This is the best crew Dems could come up with for their big rebranding campaign. Same people, same old message. https://t.co/euShU6IKgK — CLF (@CLFSuperPAC) July 24, 2017

OK, everyone, roll your sleeves up as we try to pass ourselves off as normal people. https://t.co/utNY3dvdCL — JWF (@JammieWF) July 24, 2017

The only thing that could have made that better would have been if they convinced Harry Reid to come out of retirement and make an appearance.

Entertainment was provided by Elizabeth Warren:

Who doesn’t get up and dance when they hear the words “Glass-Steagall”?

They look like the staff of a used car dealership that just filed for bankruptcy. #DemocraticParty — Weird Chick (@WyrdChyk) July 24, 2017

Wake up each day and say a little prayer thanking God these clowns are not in charge of anything relevant — Clueless Matt (@Philly_Asshole) July 24, 2017

Oh look it's the cast of some new sitcom where none of the characters ever learn their lesson. — Lianne Hikind (@LianneRHikind) July 24, 2017

The only thing Senate Dems are revealing is Lesson 1 on how not to PR. https://t.co/fe5DUndpP3 — Andrew Mullins (@AndrewWMullins) July 24, 2017