Many Democrats are in rural Virginia today kicking off their party’s new “Better Deal” strategy. Among Dems on hand is Sen. Chuck Schumer, who said this:

.@SenSchumer: "Democrats have too often hesitated from directly and unflinchingly taking on the misguided policies that got us here." pic.twitter.com/tvJ7YOsdzm — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 24, 2017

It’s almost like Schumer hoping nobody remembers something:

Ha ha. "Got us here" as if the last 8 years *poof* never happened. https://t.co/hhEjpnBPCV — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 24, 2017

Hmm, who was in charge for several years until this January, senator?

He said, long after Democrats lost both houses of Congress and the presidency. https://t.co/aZqD2c1A7z — Michael E. Hatch (@HatchIsCooking) July 24, 2017

But wait, Schumer had another kick to the Obama years:

Apparently Schumer only cares to “take on misguided policies” when those policies are not Dem initiatives.