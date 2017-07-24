Many Democrats are in rural Virginia today kicking off their party’s new “Better Deal” strategy. Among Dems on hand is Sen. Chuck Schumer, who said this:

It’s almost like Schumer hoping nobody remembers something:

Trending

Hmm, who was in charge for several years until this January, senator?

But wait, Schumer had another kick to the Obama years:

Apparently Schumer only cares to “take on misguided policies” when those policies are not Dem initiatives.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ABetterDealBarack ObamaChuck SchumerDemocratsDNCDonald Trump