Yesterday, after the resignation of Sean Spicer, it was announced that Sarah Huckabee Sanders was being promoted to WH press secretary, and Anthony Scaramucci would be the Trump admin’s communications director. The Sean Spicer parody account has provided us with endless laughs, and the new Scaramucci parody is off to a great start, unless you’re CNN:

Jim Acosta just asked me to comment on his newly-written article titled: "Why Scaramucci's first month was disastrous". — Anthony Scaramucci (@scaramuicci) July 21, 2017

To those wondering: The kiss I threw at the news conference was exclusively to @Acosta, that's all he's getting from me for the next 8 years pic.twitter.com/H1rOuty6Xy — Anthony Scaramucci (@scaramuicci) July 21, 2017

My first action as Communications chief will be to add another scoop of ice cream to the President's dessert. — Anthony Scaramucci (@scaramuicci) July 21, 2017

Just wrapped up a great meeting with President Trump. We're considering changing CNN to 'very-very fake news'. — Anthony Scaramucci (@scaramuicci) July 21, 2017

