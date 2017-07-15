A few days ago Hillary Clinton tweeted a link to a TBS page in conjunction with Samantha Bee where t-shirts were being sold with a portion of the money going to Planned Parenthood:

Sad! Failed presidential candidate now selling T-shirts to fund abortions https://t.co/Hr3MhehzOf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 11, 2017

Apparently a lot of money was raised:

Samantha Bee just raised over $1 million for Planned Parenthood pic.twitter.com/TBcY7utgSj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 14, 2017

That says a lot, starting with this:

Just goes to show they don't need my tax dollars anymore…https://t.co/qjgWs2E7KQ — NeverEither (@Orangeblood2012) July 15, 2017

Bingo! Planned Parenthood supporters are making the case quite often that taxpayers don’t need to be funding that organization, and this was another example:

Fundraised over a million dollars? That's amazing. Truly incredible. Nice of her to make the case to eliminate public funding. https://t.co/wVUr4RcOeZ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2017

awesome now they don't need any tax money also, her TV show is terrible — [REDACTED] (@PantsFreeToo) July 15, 2017

I love these examples demonstrating that tax dollars aren't necessary. Awesome work. https://t.co/lYK8eMzmiv — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 15, 2017

Well lets pass this on to D.C., you just shown that there is no longer a need for this program to be funded by tax payers dollars! Awesome ! — Instructor Pilot (@instructor343) July 15, 2017

No need for Federal $$ #DefundPP — Sally Konn (@RealSallyKonn) July 15, 2017

Proving yet again that Planned Parenthood doesn't need my tax money to kill babies. https://t.co/WDazBUVQdK — Natasha Fatale (@N_Fatale) July 15, 2017

If they can raise so much money, why do they need money from me and others who would rather not finance the murder of babies? https://t.co/CNF7AWFS4L — Chris Stamper (@CStamper_) July 15, 2017

I could not be happier they don't need taxpayer support. Good job @iamsambee Now the rest of you sloths, get to work. https://t.co/zd110RYvSD — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 15, 2017