Another election, another pile of money down the drain for the PAC of the federally funded Planned Parenthood:
Planned Parenthood – We need every last cent for women's healthcare
Also planned Parenthood – $730,000 flushed down the toilet on Ossoff
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2017
Well, look who had disposable income to waste in the GA6 runoff election:@SouthernKeeks pic.twitter.com/lvBqHfZ85T
— Brad Slager 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) June 21, 2017
But remember, Planned Parenthood continues to be described as “nonpartisan.” *Eye roll*
Pretty nice to see the revolving line of credit, paid off by the taxpayers, get shut down for once. https://t.co/yETXk68iuW
— Mo Mo (@molratty) June 21, 2017
One thing’s for sure:
Nobody makes a better case for defunding Planned Parenthood than Planned Parenthood https://t.co/pCygvjdYZw
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2017
Fact check: TRUE.