WHOOPS! The person running Planned Parenthood’s Twitter account accidentally argued to defund itself while playing the #WhatWomenWantIn4Words hashtag game:

#WhatWomenWantIn4Words → No politicians in healthcare. — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) June 16, 2017

Yeah, that’s not what they want, is it?

By this logic, they're advocating that the govt defund Planned Parenthood. Presumably, they'd also be against socialized healthcare too. https://t.co/mmeWUgtOIK — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) June 16, 2017

Then stop asking politicians for money. https://t.co/gsrN3keXCP — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 16, 2017

I think that's exactly the opposite of what you've been arguing for years. https://t.co/rMPy9625Bs — Josh Perry 🇺🇸 (@MrJoshPerry) June 16, 2017

Glad to see @PPact wanting to get the government out of the healthcare business & finally repealing​ Obamacare 😏 https://t.co/ZLi5GhcTq4 — Rob Beane (@RobBeane) June 16, 2017

But if they really want the politicians out of health care, then we’re OK with it:

But @PPact, if you really don't want politicians in health care, I agree. We'll stop giving youtaxpayer $s too. Get politics completely out. — Josh Perry 🇺🇸 (@MrJoshPerry) June 16, 2017

But we know they’ll never do that:

Then refuse Federal funding. https://t.co/NGQxcyub43 — Shaun Daknis (@Rockandopera) June 16, 2017

***